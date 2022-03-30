The end of lambing season. Maybe

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lambing season ended yesterday morning, or at least I thought it had.

We had gotten down to what I thought were our last two ewes, and I had them in the lambing barn. It really made life a lot easier because we didn’t have to worry about any of the ewes in the lot. They were shut out of the weather and they could be checked in a matter of minutes. It was like being done, except those two that needed to be checked.

One of the two was a very mature ewe with a giant udder and a belly like she had quads. We watched and agonized over her for at least a week, maybe two. She would lay down and act uncomfortable prompting one of us to declare that today was the day. Then, later that day, she would be at the hay feeder eating like she didn’t have a care in the world. That night she would be chewing her cud and not looking suspicious at all.

We were to the point that we had considered taking her into the vet to make sure she was alright. She acted healthy enough, but she just had to be having those babies at any minute.

A watched ewe is like a watched pot, and they will not lamb while you are paying attention. That was the case with her. She lambed in the middle of the day with two extremely healthy, very big twins. Everything went exceptionally smooth, and we wondered just what we were worried about.

Such is the life of a shepherd.

The other ewe was a yearling. To be honest, we kept looking at her trying to decide if she was even bred. After the mature ewe lambed, we got lax because we had about talked ourselves into thinking she was open.