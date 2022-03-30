The end of lambing season. Maybe

Lambing season ended yesterday morning, or at least I thought it had.
We had gotten down to what I thought were our last two ewes, and I had them in the lambing barn. It really made life a lot easier because we didn’t have to worry about any of the ewes in the lot. They were shut out of the weather and they could be checked in a matter of minutes. It was like being done, except those two that needed to be checked.
One of the two was a very mature ewe with a giant udder and a belly like she had quads. We watched and agonized over her for at least a week, maybe two. She would lay down and act uncomfortable prompting one of us to declare that today was the day. Then, later that day, she would be at the hay feeder eating like she didn’t have a care in the world. That night she would be chewing her cud and not looking suspicious at all.
We were to the point that we had considered taking her into the vet to make sure she was alright. She acted healthy enough, but she just had to be having those babies at any minute.
A watched ewe is like a watched pot, and they will not lamb while you are paying attention. That was the case with her. She lambed in the middle of the day with two extremely healthy, very big twins. Everything went exceptionally smooth, and we wondered just what we were worried about.
Such is the life of a shepherd.
The other ewe was a yearling. To be honest, we kept looking at her trying to decide if she was even bred. After the mature ewe lambed, we got lax because we had about talked ourselves into thinking she was open.
OK, I know if I would put markers on my rams, it would make my life much easier in knowing who was bred and when they would lamb. I am a glutton for punishment and not one to make anything in my life easier. Besides, I like the element of surprise. (Or at least that is what I tell myself.)
We kept her in the lambing barn with the older ewe for company and we looked in on her from time to time.
This week we had a rain event, finally, and it was raining when I should have been doing chores. I admit it, I enjoyed the rain with an extra cup of coffee, and I was later in getting to the lambing barn. Much to my surprise the little ewe had a nice, alert, and most importantly, alive baby. She was doing a bang-up job as a mother, and all was good.
I promptly texted Jennifer and told her lambing season was officially over and it was a success.
Her reply caught me off guard. It was simply: “Good, are you sure?”
What did she mean, am I sure? The ewe had a lamb. She was the last one, so we were done.
She went on to remind me that each of the last several years I had also declared the end of lambing season only to be surprised. I assured her I was much more organized and all ewes that were exposed to a ram had lambed.
Although I could not see her, I knew there was an eye roll.
Fast forward to that night when we were feeding hay. The hay is located in a spot were all the pens are visible, including the pen holding the ewes that did not have lambs. Or should I say the pen that had ewes that were not supposed to have lambs?
I say that because there in the middle of the barn was a ewe with a lamb.
I am happy to say mother and baby are doing just fine and we moved them up to be with the other two newest additions to the 2022 lamb crop.
As soon as we saw the lamb, Jennifer reminded me of my text stating that we were done. Technically I was right, we had finished lambing that day, just not the way I thought we had and an hour or two after I sent the text.
In any case, I was wrong and she was right and there was not a thing I could do but admit defeat. I did point out that everything had worked out fine, so there really was no foul but I don’t think that argument held water.
Jennifer herded the mother and baby up the alley to the lambing barn. As she closed the gate I said, “now lambing season is officially over.” To which my loving bride looked at me and asked if I was really sure this time.
Well, kind of. About 90% sure. Fairly sure. So, I am declaring to all of you that Brunkow Family Lamb is officially done with the 2022 lambing season. Maybe.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.