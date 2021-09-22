The frustrations of farming

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sometimes my line of work is terribly frustrating. Now isn’t that the understatement of the year for all of us who farm and ranch. In fact, I find that a great deal of my life I am frustrated, and that usually makes me grumpy. At least that is what my family tells me. I don’t mean to be grumpy but when I don’t get the things I planned to do done, it annoys me.

Let me give you an example. Right now I am planting rye as a cover crop and for the cows to graze. I don’t mind drilling, in fact when it goes right I kind of enjoy my tractor seat time. The problem is that the whole project is taking longer than I had scheduled for it to and now I am behind on the other things I want to get done.

The reason I am behind is because other, unplanned disturbances keep popping up. Each morning I plan on getting started around 8:30 a.m. when I finish with chores and the earliest, I have gotten started is 2 p.m.

The really frustrating part is that it is something new and different each day. The first day I was delayed because the cows got out. I got them back in fairly quickly, but the electric fence needed a lot of attention, and they were threatening to get into the wrapped bales. That would not have been good. I started out working on the fence at 8:30 a.m. and finished about noon. By the time I got the other things done that needed attention it was 2 p.m. I planted until dark that day. Little did I know it would end up being my most productive.

The next day I had a long list of chores that needed to be done. All of the bale feeders needed filling, water needed running and I had to move some bales out of the field so I could plant. Suddenly it was 1 p.m. and I had not eaten lunch. If you know me very well, I don’t miss lunch. That evening I had to quit early for a church meeting. I did not meet the expected number of acres I wanted to plant that day. I was beginning to get frustrated.