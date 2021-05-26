The hide-and-seek calf

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This column is in the spirit of Paul Harvey’s “The Rest of the Story.” A couple of columns ago I told you all the story of my lost calf and reuniting him with his mother. It was kind of a “blind pig finding the acorn” and “it’s better to be lucky than good” type of thing. Well, I probably gave the idea that we immediately hauled the pair out to pasture, leaving you with the image of them going off into the sunset in the lush, green grass. It kind of happened that way.

We will go back to the happy day when I found mother and son reunited. I was in a hurry, so I did nothing but confirm that I was not seeing things and the calf was indeed with his mother. The next morning, I went out with a couple flakes of prime alfalfa thinking that she would happily follow me into the catch pen, and everything would be roses and butterflies.

I was wrong. Apparently, we traumatized junior when we spooked him because he saw me and immediately put his tail in the air and went the other direction.

I did not add to his trauma and left the flakes of alfalfa in the catch pen. I came back the next morning and the alfalfa was gone. The cow headed to the catch pen as soon as she heard me, but her calf was nowhere to be found.

The trap she was in is small and has relatively few hiding spots, but I could not find the calf anywhere. The cow was pretty coy acting. I was sure she knew where he was hidden, and I could wait. Patience is a virtue that I sometimes have, and I left to fight another day.

Well, the next week came and went. I would catch glimpses of the calf, but he was never with the cow when I gave her feed. I could never find him. His level of hide-and-seek was legendary.