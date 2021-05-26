The hide-and-seek calf

This column is in the spirit of Paul Harvey’s “The Rest of the Story.” A couple of columns ago I told you all the story of my lost calf and reuniting him with his mother. It was kind of a “blind pig finding the acorn” and “it’s better to be lucky than good” type of thing. Well, I probably gave the idea that we immediately hauled the pair out to pasture, leaving you with the image of them going off into the sunset in the lush, green grass. It kind of happened that way.
We will go back to the happy day when I found mother and son reunited. I was in a hurry, so I did nothing but confirm that I was not seeing things and the calf was indeed with his mother. The next morning, I went out with a couple flakes of prime alfalfa thinking that she would happily follow me into the catch pen, and everything would be roses and butterflies.
I was wrong. Apparently, we traumatized junior when we spooked him because he saw me and immediately put his tail in the air and went the other direction.
I did not add to his trauma and left the flakes of alfalfa in the catch pen. I came back the next morning and the alfalfa was gone. The cow headed to the catch pen as soon as she heard me, but her calf was nowhere to be found.
The trap she was in is small and has relatively few hiding spots, but I could not find the calf anywhere. The cow was pretty coy acting. I was sure she knew where he was hidden, and I could wait. Patience is a virtue that I sometimes have, and I left to fight another day.
Well, the next week came and went. I would catch glimpses of the calf, but he was never with the cow when I gave her feed. I could never find him. His level of hide-and-seek was legendary.
Part of the trap consisted of electric fence running out into one of my fields. I need to plant soybeans on the field eventually. The electric fence needed to be rolled up, but not until after she was caught and hauled to summer pasture.
We continued to play cat and mouse until the day I had both kids at home. This was going to be my best chance to have help guiding her into the pen.
We made a plan that Tatum and I would take a whole bale of alfalfa in with us and try to get her attention. At this point the calf was not as spooked by me but he still would not drive and definitely was not going into the catch pen. His mother, on the other hand, loved the alfalfa and came almost on a dead run to it. Isaac was to stay back with his dog out of sight. He would only come when we told him to because we did not want to spook the calf.
Tatum and I got as close as we could without getting junior’s radar up too much. The cow saw the bale and really, really wanted to come get it, but her mother’s intuition must have told her something was up.
In the meantime, Isaac was on the move. My son has many good qualities, but stealth is not one of them. The cow saw him and his dog and she and the calf spooked.
Fortunately, she spooked toward the catch pen, where Tatum and I had deposited the bale and gotten back out of sight. The cow was either under the spell of the alfalfa or had an incredibly short memory because she instantly went from being spooked to locking in on the bale in the pen. She went straight in and the calf still being spooky ran right past her and into the pen.
The next task was to get the gates shut without losing either mother or son.
All I can say is that I must have picked one of the best bales of alfalfa I had. Isaac and his dog came up to close off the opening. The calf spooked and went farther into the pen while his mother munched on the alfalfa. Isaac closed the gate, and the last pair was caught and ready for summer pasture.
It was evening when we finally loaded them on the trailer. The sun was going down when I opened the gate and they came off the trailer into lush, green grass. It was quite picturesque.
So, yes, I did find my lost calf. It was reunited successfully with its mother and they are now out with their assigned bull and pasture. That would have been the simple story, but we can never do anything the simple way around here. There you have it, in all the details and in the famous words of Paul Harvey. Now you know the rest of the story.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.