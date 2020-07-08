A day late and a dollar short. That just about describes my life to a T. Well, I am an overachiever and usually I am more than a day late and far more than a dollar short, but it gets the point across.
In any case, I sat down to put pen to paper for this column and realized that the Fourth of July column I was about to write would be a bit late, but I also feel like the message is one that we all need in these turbulent times. No, I am not going to touch even remotely any of the current hot topics, but I do want to remind us, myself included, just how good we have it.
The times we live in and the problems we are facing are difficult, to say the least, and some might say they are unprecedented. It is easy to get caught up in all of that and forget about the good things we are all blessed with.
I say blessed because I do not believe in luck. (That’s a funny thing for someone with as many superstitions as I have. I never said I was not complicated or conflicted.) But I truly believe the life I have, and the good things given to me are blessings. Does that mean someone else is not as blessed as I am? I am not sure, and I think that is something each of us must wrestle with. All I know is my life, and I am extremely blessed.
I am blessed to live in this great nation where I can have my opinions and I am free to express them. There may be consequences for expressing my opinions, but I am free to say or write what I want. I am blessed to be able to choose the religion I worship and go to the church of my choosing. People in many places in this world cannot express themselves or worship where they choose. That is a blessing each of us have been given and one we must protect fervently.
I was blessed to be born in rural America where I learned the value of hard work and sacrifice. I was blessed to grow up in a small town where everyone knew me, and I could feel safe.
I was blessed to have two loving parents who spent each day teaching and modeling values and morals to me. I was blessed to be raised in a household were there were rules that you had to abide by. I realize now that those rules molded me and developed life skills and boundaries that helped me later in life.
I was blessed to have been raised in the church. Miss Shirley and Miss Ione taught me in Sunday school about God’s love and how to use the Bible as a road map for my life. I was blessed to have Rev. Nonhoff show me that being a Christian could be cool. I was blessed to have a church full of role models who showed me how a Godly life should be lived.
I have been blessed to have a ring of good friends who keep me grounded and guide me through life – good friends who are comforting to be around and make life more enjoyable. I have been blessed to be able to work in agriculture and continue the family business. I cannot imagine doing anything else or living anywhere but here. Most of all I have been blessed with the family I have. My family is what gives me a purpose every day to go out and try to improve on the day before.
I know that I used the word blessed a lot in the past few paragraphs, and that is because my blessings are too numerous to count. I cannot speak on anyone else’s life because I have not spent time in their shoes or lived their life, but I have trouble believing each of us cannot find something or many things that are blessings. I know this: it is easier for us to find those blessings here in the United States where our lives and our liberty are protected by the foundation of the Constitution and built upon it by the hard work, sacrifice and dreams of each generation. We are all blessed to live in this great nation.
The events of the past few months have been troubling. Freedom is often messy and requires constant work. If we do not pay attention to the direction of our nation or participate in the guidance and work of governing, those freedoms and rights can go away. We should celebrate our great nation with all our God-given freedoms and rights every day, but we should be especially focused on them on July 4. I hope you will take time to remember all the blessings you have been given and rededicate yourself to being an active participant in the governing of our United States of America. We are all in this together, and we must all work together.