The mystery of the broken fence

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I knew I was going to be gone for four days so I spent all day making sure everything was taken care of. I hauled hay out to every feeder and filled every water tank. I even planned ahead to the point I had taken a fresh battery out to all the fencers, went around the fence and made sure everything was in tip-top shape. I thought I had checked every detail, and l left Friday night feeling pretty smug. I guess that was my downfall.

Saturday morning, I got a call from my neighbor, Bryan, telling me I had a couple of cows out. Tatum was home doing chores, so I texted her and she went out to put them back in. They went back in without much hassle, and she quickly found the hole they got out of. A quick fix and a couple of insulators, the fence was back up, working, and hot. I was a little bit worried, but I was sure the crisis was averted because my cows never try an electric fence twice if it is working.

I went about my meeting and really didn’t give the cows a second thought until later that evening. That is when my neighbor called to tell me they were out again. Now I was getting concerned. Tatum went back, this time with re-enforcements. She had called the guy I was having do chores when she went back to college. Armed with two sets of eyes they went over the fence with a fine-toothed comb. Finally, they decided the battery was bad and put a new one on. They were confident the problem was solved.

It remained solved until the next morning. The same bunch of cows were once again out. By now they were trained to go back into the pasture when they heard the side-by-side. Tatum and Clayton made a few more tweaks on the fence, tested it, and it was hot. All of us were much more concerned and a lot surer that the problem would pop back up. That night Clayton checked the cattle and low and behold, nothing was out. We all breathed a sigh of relief thinking that finally the crisis had been adverted.

Not so fast. About dark, I got a call: cows in the road. Clayton went back up, ran the cow back in. At least this time she was by herself and did not corrupt any friends. Well, not that night any way. The next morning the whole gang was on the wrong side of the fence. A quick check of the fence and Clayton found a couple of insulators off. An easy fix but it didn’t leave either of us with any confidence.

We were right. Now out of ideas, I talked to Bryan, my neighbor, and we decided they either did not like what they had to eat or there was less to eat than I had thought. He unrolled hay and that seemed to fix the problem for the rest of the day. Of course, it might have been that all of my help was tired of chasing cows and didn’t check. That pacified the cows for the rest of the day and led to a false sense of hope. Later that evening, sure enough, not only were they out but they were farther down the road.

Clayton, once again, went out in the dusk and this time the cows found him and went back in. An early morning check revealed two pairs out. Now we were down to minor victories, and just two pairs being out sure seemed like one. The fence was gone around once more and deemed hot once more. The biggest redeeming factor was that I was headed home that afternoon and I was going to go around the fence and fix anything that might even resemble a problem.

I didn’t make it home before Bryan called me to tell me they were out. I decided that Roo, the cow dog, needed to let off a little steam from being kenneled all weekend. I also was going to take great joy in watching her bite the cows. Bryan came by while I was getting them in and helped me go over the fence. We stretched the wire up as tight as we could, checked every insulator and corner and straightened posts up. The final check revealed a fence that was really hot, even at the end.

We were admiring our work as the cows came up to inspect it. The lead cow stuck her nose out and, bam, she got nailed. We both took a great amount of enjoyment from watching her jump back. Well, until she jumped forward and over the fence. Not quite clearing it and getting shocked the whole time. She bolted off, taking the fence off the insulators with the rest of the herd in tow.

Another mystery solved and another dilemma created. Proof once again that the only thing dumber than cows is the person that owns them.