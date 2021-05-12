The only thing dumber than a cow

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sometimes things work out for the best despite my best efforts to really mess them up. This week was a prime example of that. In the words of the late, great Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh, “The Good Lord takes care of little babies and idiots.” I am definitely not a little baby, so I am the latter.

To set the stage we will go back to last Friday and this past weekend.

Saturday was designated as the day we would work our spring cows and get them out on grass. I am fortunate that they all stay close to home. If everything goes right, we can work them and put them out on grass in one day. I am also to the point that I have my crew only on the weekend, and this year some of them were on a limited amount of time. Because it was going to be a time crunch, Jennifer decided to take the day off on Friday. We would catch one bunch, have them at the working pens and be ready to start immediately. That all sounded like a good plan. After all, what could go wrong?

Friday went very well. We sorted cull ewes, hauled them to the sale in the morning and then turned our focus on catching the first bunch of cows. We decided to start with the cows at my dad’s place because we had the portable corrals set up and they typically are the hardest to catch. To shorten the story, the cows followed us right into the corrals. The calves had to be convinced, but after a little extra work we got all of them caught – or so we thought.

We thought we were good. The cows had all come in fast for the alfalfa. Most of the calves did not, but they would not leave their mommas who were caught in one side of the corrals. After gentle coaxing we caught the calves. We realized that outside of five calves in with the cows, the cows and calves were basically sorted and ready to haul. We thought we were expert ranchers and smarter than the cows. We were wrong.