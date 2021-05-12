The only thing dumber than a cow

Sometimes things work out for the best despite my best efforts to really mess them up. This week was a prime example of that. In the words of the late, great Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh, “The Good Lord takes care of little babies and idiots.” I am definitely not a little baby, so I am the latter.
To set the stage we will go back to last Friday and this past weekend.
Saturday was designated as the day we would work our spring cows and get them out on grass. I am fortunate that they all stay close to home. If everything goes right, we can work them and put them out on grass in one day. I am also to the point that I have my crew only on the weekend, and this year some of them were on a limited amount of time. Because it was going to be a time crunch, Jennifer decided to take the day off on Friday. We would catch one bunch, have them at the working pens and be ready to start immediately. That all sounded like a good plan. After all, what could go wrong?
Friday went very well. We sorted cull ewes, hauled them to the sale in the morning and then turned our focus on catching the first bunch of cows. We decided to start with the cows at my dad’s place because we had the portable corrals set up and they typically are the hardest to catch. To shorten the story, the cows followed us right into the corrals. The calves had to be convinced, but after a little extra work we got all of them caught – or so we thought.
We thought we were good. The cows had all come in fast for the alfalfa. Most of the calves did not, but they would not leave their mommas who were caught in one side of the corrals. After gentle coaxing we caught the calves. We realized that outside of five calves in with the cows, the cows and calves were basically sorted and ready to haul. We thought we were expert ranchers and smarter than the cows. We were wrong.
We hauled the last load and then I realized I had not seen our newest calf. It had been born just three days before. I am not sure how I missed it other than to say I was in too big of a hurry. A quick search of the pen confirmed that the calf was not there. By this time, it was starting to get dark, and we had to call off a quick search of the pasture. We went back early the next morning. Just as we were about to give up, the calf was spotted hiding in some brush.
At this point we debated on if we should go back and get mom or try to ambush the baby and haul it back. In the back of my mind, I knew we should get mom, but catching the calf would be so much faster.
Jennifer and I set up a plan to ambush the calf, grab it and throw it in the UTV. Great plan, except we forgot to factor in my reflexes. I got about five 5 from the calf when it jumped up and took off. I lunged at the calf but missed badly. We tried once more to catch it, even though we knew that was a bad idea. We watched helplessly as the calf ran off over the hill.
At that point we decided to get mom. When we hauled her back the wind was blowing gale force, so momma calling to baby probably was not going to work. I tried to drive her to where I had seen the calf last, but I could not keep her from going to where it had been. Finally, I gave up in frustration and went back to work the remaining cows, hoping she would reunite with her calf.
We did not finish working cows until close to dark that night. Early the next morning we checked on the cow hoping she had a calf by her side. She did not. Things did not look good.
Jennifer and I spent the next two days looking in every nook and cranny in the pasture. We checked the neighboring pastures and fields with no luck, the calf was gone, and it was our fault. Morale on the home team was low.
Tuesday, I decided I would catch the cow and haul her to the sale. I felt terrible. It was solely our fault that she had lost her calf, but good management says you cannot keep a cow without a calf.
Feeling low as I drove out to the pasture, I saw a sight I never thought I would see. The cow was standing there nursing her baby, looking at me with disdain. Frankly, I did not blame her. Despite my blunders, she had prevailed and found her calf. I guess it is true, the only thing dumber than a cow is the cowboy that owns her.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.