The three stages of harvest

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

By the time you read this, Election Day 2022 will be in the books. There will be nothing left except the crying, whining and news overanalyzing what happened.

Whoever thought that car and fast-food ads would be such a welcome sight. Maybe the phone ringing will just be the guy worried about my car’s extended warranty.

I certainly will enjoy the time of relative peace and quiet. 2024 is a presidential year, so I figure we will have until January before it all starts up again.

Just like campaign 2022, harvest 2022 is in the books for me too. This is one of those years where I am incredibly grateful for anything. Harvest wasn’t good by any means, but it wasn’t as bad as it could have been. I kept telling myself as I combined below average soybeans, I was one of the lucky ones, I had something to combine. In the end, there really isn’t much we can do but take what we are given and give thanks for that.

I did notice this year that there are three stages of harvest. The first stage is the anticipation. The first few days of harvest is almost like Christmas morning, except it requires many trips to town with a coffee can or ice cream bucket full of grain.

You get up early and can’t wait to get to the field. Everything is exciting. Will it be a good year or will things go south? The first few days determine so much of my attitude for the rest of harvest. My excitement lasts for about three days or until the first major breakdown or the first poor yielding field. This is definitely the best part of harvest. Well maybe, not but I will get to that later.

Then comes the harvest grind – the weeks in between the beginning and the ending. You feel like the Duncan Doughnut guy meeting yourself coming and going. It looks and seems like harvest will never end. Breakdowns, no matter how minor, will send you into a tirade.

There are many moments where I find myself in the combine, things are going well and the machine is humming along. Those are the moments you realize things are not so bad and this really is kind of fun. The sun is shining, crops are dry and harvest is moving along like a well-oiled machine. Enjoy those times because they are fleeting.

Then comes the time when you realize you are sitting in a cab littered with pop cans, water bottles, fast food wrappers and miscellaneous tools and you wonder how it ever got this bad. Every year I say I am going to keep the cab cleaner and eat better during harvest. That usually lasts the first three days. Sometime during harvest, I will get disgusted enough to start chucking trash out the door.

Rain is welcome unless it lasts too long during this period. It is a time of rest and healing and hopefully not repairs.

Then comes the final two or three days. The anticipation of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel is almost too much to bear. People and machines are limping into each day with the mantra of “if it will just hold together long enough to finish.” Each clank, bump or squeal makes you grit your teeth. You just want it to be over so you can move on to all the things you have neglected over the past couple of weeks, like being human.

That last day is like seeing the end of a marathon. Just keep putting one foot in front of the other. You don’t dare say what you might do because we all know it will jinx everything and you might have to start over.

As the last afternoon wears, on your pace picks up just a little. The end is attainable if everything just holds together. Turn rows are agony because they take too long. Then finally you are on that last round, and it is the best feeling, well, since the start of harvest. A rush of relief sets in, you start to think maybe it wasn’t so bad and maybe I don’t need to change careers.

Then it is over, you are done. At least for me, I shut down and walk away for a couple of days. I don’t even want to clean things up.

It’s just sheer delight and relief, and if we were honest a little sadness too. Just like Christmas, it seems like all of it is over too soon and you realize it will be almost another year before you get to harvest again.

This may have been in jest, but I know each year I finish harvest and I end with a little prayer, thanking God for allowing me to do what I do and being grateful for another year.