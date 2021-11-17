The to-do list blues

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I do not know about you, but I have sensed a lot of turmoil in our world lately. It seems like everything is doom and gloom, and no matter which side you are on the other is driving our nation and our world into the ground. There just seems to be a whole lot of negativities going around and it is really hard to find the joy in anything.

That was the way I was feeling yesterday, I felt like I had the weight of the world on my shoulders. On top of that I had an extensive list of things on my to-do list that need to be done soon.

It does not help that the cows are still in the lot, and I am feeding them hay every day. I had planned on them being out on the crop residue, sudan grass and rye but I need a hard freeze for that to happen. In short, I had the blues.

Yesterday was one of those picture-perfect fall days. It was about 70, no wind and lots of sunshine. With rain and colder temperatures in the forecast I decided to focus on building some electric fence around the rye.

It was a hard decision which task to start because I have several that need to be done, but fencing seemed like the most logical. Too many things to do, too little time to do them.

To top it off, I was by myself. Electric fence building is one of those tasks that work a whole lot better with two people. By yourself it means a whole lot of back tracking and walking back to the side-by-side.

I know that is a first-world problem because the side-by-side makes the fence building a whole lot more efficient on its own. Even then there is a lot of time spent deadheading it back and if there is one thing this fat, old guy does not like it is unnecessary walking. I may need that unnecessary walking but that does not mean I have to like it.