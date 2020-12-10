The value of a good routine and a 5-gallon bucket

We have settled into our winter routine around here. It took a little while for everything to get comfortable but now we are down to the mundane, and that is good when it comes to chores.
Anything out of the normal is usually bad, so boring is good. The cows and the deer have figured out where the electric fences are, and we have had a little rain. The fence works and that makes checking fence a little less stressful.
I am a creature of habit and my chores happen at the same time every morning. Especially now that I have nowhere else to go, that eliminates the need for early morning chores. Not all this pandemic stuff is bad. I do not like doing chores in the dark. It’s always important to find the good in any situation. I also like to be efficient when I do chores, and that means figuring out the most logical order to do them in with the least amount of wasted effort.
I am sure my family will roll their eyes when they read the statement about efficiency and logic. My ideas seem to make sense only in my mind. I start off with the bucket calves, they are at the point where I can hang their bottles on the fence and leave. I get horse feed and the feed for the ewes because they are the closest and along the same alley. Then I take care of the chickens because they are my farthest north chore, then I feed dogs because I can do that on my way to pick up the calf bottles.
That takes care of the chores at my house. I can load the feed for the bulls and the rams on the pickup and throw the extra five-gallon buckets on the back of the truck. I know there are better ways to feed grain than five-gallon buckets, but we are a low-budget operation, and the buckets are paid for. Speaking of that I cleaned out 12 new buckets the other day and probably doubled my net worth, especially if we ever go to a barter system. Who does not need or covet five-gallon buckets?
Next in my chore routine is to patrol the roads and make sure all the fences are up and all the cows are where they should be. That was touch and go for the first week or so of cornstalk grazing but now it is routine. The only reason it might take longer is if I run into a neighbor on the road who is also checking fence. It is important to be neighborly.
After I make sure I do not have any emergencies, it is time to start feeding. Bulls first because they are next in the loop. Then I take care of the rams and my Dad and load up feed for my fall heifers, butcher calves and weaned spring calves.
It is a lot of buckets. I find myself coveting a feed wagon or at least a cake box for the truck, but then I tell myself I am getting my weight workout in. Efficiency is one of those things you sacrifice to be low budget. This is also why feed buckets are so highly prized and valued on my farm. At least I have the three bunches I hand feed consolidated into one area.
I park the truck and start carrying buckets out to the calves and heifers. It is time consuming and labor intensive, but I justify it with the knowledge that my cows and calves are very tame and will follow you anywhere for a bucket.
When I finish that I am done for the day. I drive back home having completed a big loop and unload the buckets so they will be ready to start the cycle all over again tomorrow morning.
The routine changes over the winter. In a month or so, I’ll start the day off checking the ewes for lambs and follow that with checking cows for spring calves in February. Each time my routine changes it messes me up for a week or so. Then I get back into the grind until the next scheduled interruption.
There are mornings that I swear I feel like the Duncan Doughnuts man and I meet myself coming and going. Then there are the mornings where something happens to disrupt my routine. It might be that the cows are out or something is sick, but that really messes my day up.
My family gives me a hard time when they help me with chores because I have a certain way I want the buckets stacked or the shovel left in the grain. I try to assure them it is because I have tested everything, and this is the best way to maximize my time. I am a creature of habit which I guess is a good thing because I care for creatures of habit. It is all routine, and routines are good this time of the year.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.
