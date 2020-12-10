The value of a good routine and a 5-gallon bucket

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We have settled into our winter routine around here. It took a little while for everything to get comfortable but now we are down to the mundane, and that is good when it comes to chores.

Anything out of the normal is usually bad, so boring is good. The cows and the deer have figured out where the electric fences are, and we have had a little rain. The fence works and that makes checking fence a little less stressful.

I am a creature of habit and my chores happen at the same time every morning. Especially now that I have nowhere else to go, that eliminates the need for early morning chores. Not all this pandemic stuff is bad. I do not like doing chores in the dark. It’s always important to find the good in any situation. I also like to be efficient when I do chores, and that means figuring out the most logical order to do them in with the least amount of wasted effort.

I am sure my family will roll their eyes when they read the statement about efficiency and logic. My ideas seem to make sense only in my mind. I start off with the bucket calves, they are at the point where I can hang their bottles on the fence and leave. I get horse feed and the feed for the ewes because they are the closest and along the same alley. Then I take care of the chickens because they are my farthest north chore, then I feed dogs because I can do that on my way to pick up the calf bottles.

That takes care of the chores at my house. I can load the feed for the bulls and the rams on the pickup and throw the extra five-gallon buckets on the back of the truck. I know there are better ways to feed grain than five-gallon buckets, but we are a low-budget operation, and the buckets are paid for. Speaking of that I cleaned out 12 new buckets the other day and probably doubled my net worth, especially if we ever go to a barter system. Who does not need or covet five-gallon buckets?