There something special about holiday chores

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time.

This week is my week of holiday chores. Chores get to be a grind – especially during the winter – but there is something about holiday chores that break the doldrums of the mundane and remind me of why I love what I do.

What makes holiday chores so special you ask? I cannot exactly put my finger on it, but see if you agree with me.

My kids are home, especially for Christmas. Ike lives nearby but usually we go to church on Christmas Eve and then come home and play cards and eat some snack stuff. It is one of the few nights he stays here instead of going back home for the night. Tatum will be home from college and for one night a year, we are all under the same roof at the same time. That alone is enough to do my heart good.

Christmas morning, we get up, the coffee is on and a good breakfast is planned out. We do not often eat much of a breakfast, but we do on Christmas morning. Then it is off to do chores.

I get that Christmas morning for those of you with little kids is a bit more hectic. Enjoy those days – even the late-night assembly of Santa’s presents. The time is fleeting and will soon go away. Christmas with big kids is a lot more laid back, at least at our house.

We attack chores with a lot more help than I am normally used to. It really goes fast, except that it is a morning when we can stop and admire the animals that we are entrusted with caring for. I am not sure why but on Christmas morning it seems like the animals are a lot more laid back, too.

I know a scientist would tell you that it is probably all in my attitude and the signals I am giving off. I am also sure it is because I am in a good mood and more willing to forgive and forget. I chose to believe it is because it is Christmas morning, and all is right in the world, if only for a moment.