There something special about holiday chores

This week is my week of holiday chores. Chores get to be a grind – especially during the winter – but there is something about holiday chores that break the doldrums of the mundane and remind me of why I love what I do.
What makes holiday chores so special you ask? I cannot exactly put my finger on it, but see if you agree with me.
My kids are home, especially for Christmas. Ike lives nearby but usually we go to church on Christmas Eve and then come home and play cards and eat some snack stuff. It is one of the few nights he stays here instead of going back home for the night. Tatum will be home from college and for one night a year, we are all under the same roof at the same time. That alone is enough to do my heart good.
Christmas morning, we get up, the coffee is on and a good breakfast is planned out. We do not often eat much of a breakfast, but we do on Christmas morning. Then it is off to do chores.
I get that Christmas morning for those of you with little kids is a bit more hectic. Enjoy those days – even the late-night assembly of Santa’s presents. The time is fleeting and will soon go away. Christmas with big kids is a lot more laid back, at least at our house.
We attack chores with a lot more help than I am normally used to. It really goes fast, except that it is a morning when we can stop and admire the animals that we are entrusted with caring for. I am not sure why but on Christmas morning it seems like the animals are a lot more laid back, too.
I know a scientist would tell you that it is probably all in my attitude and the signals I am giving off. I am also sure it is because I am in a good mood and more willing to forgive and forget. I chose to believe it is because it is Christmas morning, and all is right in the world, if only for a moment.
We look at the animals, maybe add a little extra feed and discuss plans and thoughts for the upcoming year.
The traffic is another thing that seems to help the mood of the morning. There is no traffic. Roads are quiet. People are not moving that early in the day. All of that lends itself to a stillness that adds to the nature of the morning and the awe of the season.
I suppose chores are more laid back too because we have done most of the feeding and watering the day before in anticipation of Christmas morning. We try to keep the chores light.
There is a difference, a lightness in our step, a bounce in our moods because it is Christmas. The animals also seem to have a calmness, a gentleness that comes with the day. It is the one morning we forget the troubles that bother us the rest of the year and focus on what is good.
It could also be that we are looking forward – anticipating being done with chores and enjoying that second cup of coffee when we are opening presents.
That is my Christmas morning, and it is probably more laid back because of the year and the fact that we are not going anywhere. I know for some it is more hectic, as you hustle around to get to a family Christmas that requires traveling. We have been there, done that and there are parts of those mornings that are special too. Christmas on the farm can be exhausting but for us, this year, it will be laid back and relaxing.
I also realize that this may be one of our last Christmas mornings like this. The kids will soon have their own families and we will not always have them Christmas Eve and Christmas all to ourselves. The last two years have been amazing and laid back. I know this year has been challenging and I hope that this holiday season finds you with a chance to relax, reflect and enjoy all that you have been blessed with.
I hope that your holiday chores left you with a chance to take that deep breath, even if the morning was hectic, and see the peace that was all around you. Holiday chores only come around once a year and that is a good or bad thing depending on your perspective. I hope your chores found you with everything in, all your waterers unfrozen, your batteries charged and your critters healthy. The secret of life is to enjoy the moment and find happiness in the little things like holiday chores.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.