I want to start this off with a disclaimer, because that is the best way to start anything off. What I am about to say is not aimed at just one of our illustrious political parties — both barrels of this are aimed squarely at both parties because, frankly, I am fed up. I also hope this does not ruffle any feathers, unless you are one of the politicians running for office and this hits home. If this is the case, I meant it.
It appears I cannot listen to the radio, watch TV, go to the mailbox or even answer my phone without a barrage of negative political ads. I do not mean just one; they come as an onslaught one after the other, never ending. Often it is one candidate telling you how bad the other is and the next ad is the exact opposite. It leaves one wondering just who to believe and who is telling the truth. I guess I am getting cynical in my old age and inclined to think that neither is telling the absolute truth.
How did we get to this point? Honestly, I think we can blame it on technology, the internet, and social media. Everyone is an expert, facts can be made up, it is easy to be anonymous and you do not have to ever face someone in person. I know, I am as hooked on social media as anyone, but I do think it has had a very detrimental effect on society.
All I see from the politicians running are ads meant to inflame their followers, ads that use the same overused hot button issues and ads that do not surface any new ideas.
Frankly, I do not need to know how you stand on many issues because unless you tell me different, I assume you fall in line with your party affiliation. Now if you want to break from that, that is good information for voters to have, but it is rare.
No, I want to know what you are going to do to make things better. Do you have any ideas on your own or are you just going to do what you are told to do by leadership? Where does your affiliation stand — to the people you represent, or to your party?
We are in this mess because everyone — including politicians — do what is best for themselves and not what is best for the greater good. Again, I am speaking to both parties because they are equally at fault and so are we, as citizens.
Do not ever forget that you are their boss. We are the ones who can, and should, demand better. Too many times in this election cycle, I have heard people lament that in a nation of millions of people, this is the best we can do. I don’t know, maybe it has always been this way; I only go back a half century and I have only really been paying attention probably 30 years, but this is the worst I have seen in my limited history. In my humble opinion, it needs to stop.
My view of politics and therefore, government, is that it should not exist at the very opposite extreme but rather somewhere in the middle. We seem to have lost the fine art of compromise. In fact, the very word compromise has become a bad. We must learn how to come together and listen to those who disagree with us — and I mean really listen — and try to understand where they are coming from. No one is completely right, and no one is completely wrong.
I know this is something I have railed on in the past, but it only seems to be getting worse and I am afraid of what the future might bring unless we, the general population, take charge. This will not be easy or pleasant, but it must happen. We must start with our own local communities and change the tenor of what is being said. Discuss ideas civilly; a debate is not a yelling match but rather an exchange of information.
We can disagree, because there are issues where we will never agree fundamentally. However, we should be able to disagree in a manner that is not disagreeable and certainly not hateful. We should be able to come back together as a neighborhood, a community, and a nation because there is more that should tie us together than should separate us.
I do not mean to sound gloom and doom because I truly believe that we are the best nation in the world, and we are worth being saved and more importantly. we can be saved. It is going to take some work for all of us. We need to meet our neighbors and get to know them and not through social media. I mean all our neighbors, even those who have signs for candidates we do not agree with. We must form those relationships — that is how a government of the people works best. The last time I checked, we are still a government by the people, for the people, and let’s keep it that way.