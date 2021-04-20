Time to take a step back from virtual reality

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I got my second COVID-19 vaccination last week. No, I did not really have any side effects. The nurse who gave me the shot said that I might feel tired and achy, to which I replied, “That is normal for me, how will I know it is the vaccine?”

Maybe I was more tired and achy than normal, but it is the time of the year when I am working cattle, burning pastures and many other activities that make me sore and tired. All in all, the vaccination process was not much of an ordeal.

I am not here to get into the argument about if the vaccination was necessary or any of the other arguments around the pandemic. I got the shot for my peace of mind so I could put this past year behind me and move on with my life. I do not want to hear or be told any theories about why or why not to get the shot. I assume if you are reading this you are of semi-sound mind and can make your own decisions based on the facts and theories you have available to you. The bottom line is you make your decision, I will make mine.

If this sounds like a rant, I am sorry, it is. I am fed up with conspiracy theories and looking for the boogie man behind every corner. I think we all need to be reminded that sometimes, most times, things are as they seem and there are no underlying hidden messages, meanings or traps – despite what the internet, media or the guy at the coffee shop says. Everything you read, hear or watch is not true, in fact, I would guess much of what is on the internet is not.

Yes, the internet. Several years ago, my father mentioned that the internet was going to be the ruination of the world. I told him he was old fashioned and needed to get with modern times, but lately I wonder which one of us was right.