Time to take on anti-ag forces

It is hard to know what is true these days. It’s hard to decipher if a source of information is completely correct.
I try not to fall into the trap of internet conspiracy theories and extreme views. It is easy to get yourself worked up about something that is either twisted bits of fact or complete falsehoods put out there just to stir things up, so I am always slow to jump on any bandwagon until I have more facts.
That being said, I think it is more than time for those of us beef producers to stand up to the overzealous climate change movement. They have really been spreading propaganda, and it has my blood boiling.
I am a proud beef producer, and I am also one who is very conscientious about our natural resources and how to best protect them. In addition to my personal convictions, I hold a master’s degree in range management, so I believe that I have the credentials to be an expert on the matter.
I think the current trend of blaming beef production for climate change and the subsequent push to reduce or eliminate red meat consumption is one of the most baseless, senseless and shameful campaigns I have ever seen.
The claim is that if we reduce our beef consumption to 4 pounds a year or eliminate it totally that we will greatly reduce greenhouse gases and lessen climate change. I call bull pucky on this.
The fact is that methane emissions by beef animal is a very minute percentage of the total greenhouse gases, and if we could eliminate beef animals it would not have any measurable impact on climate change.
If we want to have a real impact, I will guess we need to focus on transportation and other things far more near and dear to our urban brethren’s daily lives. Simply put, beef animals or the production of the safe, wholesome, nutritious food product on our table is inconsequential to nearly every other factor in climate change – yet our livelihood is being targeted. Why?
This is simply a means for anti-animal ag forces to chip away at or eliminate our farms and ranches, and we must fight back. We know that our stewardship stores great deals of carbon in the soil. Our conservation efforts have led to saving topsoil, cleaning water, and making our air safer, yet the so-called experts in the media never mention it.
We need to tell our story and brag about all the good we do for our environment all the while producing nutritious, safe, environmentally friendly protein in the form of beef.
If you think I am mad, you are right. I am fighting mad. However, this is the worst approach we can take while telling the non-ag public about what we do. Some of the best advice I ever got was to be mad when you are not mad.
We cannot be defensive toward news or posts we read. We must be subjective and counter with good, factual information about why our practices and cows are good for the environment. Things like this: production of forage leads to millions of acres of carbon scrubbing grasses and other plants. Things like how the grazing actions of cows help keep grasslands healthy. All of this while beef is produced on millions of acres that would otherwise not be able to help feed our ever-growing population.
We must be calm and cool while telling our story. We need to be the voice of reason. Becoming defensive, upset and mad just makes us look like we have something to hide or that we know we are doing bad things. Instead, we need to be proud of the conservation measures we are taking. We need to be proud of the efficient, environmentally friendly way we produce food and show that to the public.
At the same time, we need to be active in our communities, counties, states and nation and make our voices heard. We cannot sit back and let the other side take control or continue to go unchallenged. It is up to all of us who have a hand in the production of red meat. We need to strengthen our farm organizations, take charge of our government at all levels, and combat the anti-animal agriculture movement because that is what this is.
It really is not about climate. The facts prove that. This is all about the elimination of animal agriculture, and the radical groups are using climate change and the environment as a means to their end. Fighting them is tough because they are not hindered by presenting facts. Rather, they use sensationalism and scare tactics. We, in agriculture, need to counter with truth and show the public who has everyone’s best interests in mind.
I hope each of you will take this as a call to action and begin your own campaign to show all the good we do and how we are needed to protect our precious natural resources. Tell everyone you know, take pictures, show videos, and make your conservation efforts known to all. We have not lost anything yet, but it is time to act. Let us lead the charge.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.