Time to take on anti-ag forces

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time.

It is hard to know what is true these days. It’s hard to decipher if a source of information is completely correct.

I try not to fall into the trap of internet conspiracy theories and extreme views. It is easy to get yourself worked up about something that is either twisted bits of fact or complete falsehoods put out there just to stir things up, so I am always slow to jump on any bandwagon until I have more facts.

That being said, I think it is more than time for those of us beef producers to stand up to the overzealous climate change movement. They have really been spreading propaganda, and it has my blood boiling.

I am a proud beef producer, and I am also one who is very conscientious about our natural resources and how to best protect them. In addition to my personal convictions, I hold a master’s degree in range management, so I believe that I have the credentials to be an expert on the matter.

I think the current trend of blaming beef production for climate change and the subsequent push to reduce or eliminate red meat consumption is one of the most baseless, senseless and shameful campaigns I have ever seen.

The claim is that if we reduce our beef consumption to 4 pounds a year or eliminate it totally that we will greatly reduce greenhouse gases and lessen climate change. I call bull pucky on this.

The fact is that methane emissions by beef animal is a very minute percentage of the total greenhouse gases, and if we could eliminate beef animals it would not have any measurable impact on climate change.