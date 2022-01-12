To-do list stretches long on short days

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Both kids came home for Christmas break in the middle of December. Ike was going to be home for about three weeks before he needed to get back to school and Tatum was back for four or five weeks.

First of all, I was thrilled to just have the kids back home for an extended time. They are both about done with school, so the long visits are probably nearly a thing of the past. I know I will miss them. Who knows they might end up close to home when they graduate, or they may not.

On a more practical note, I really wanted to make use of the increased labor force I would have for a month or so and get some of those odd jobs done that I had not had time to do. We had all kinds of time to get them done and my list was long.

It’s funny just how fast time passes when you have that much to do and a deadline to get it done. I had fence to build, homesteads to clean up and livestock to move.

Moving the sheep and cattle around to where they needed to be for the winter and getting ready for lambing was the No. 1 priority and we knocked that off the list in short order.

Cleaning up the iron and junk around the various homesteads on the farm was next. We spent a couple of days and put a really big dent in that, too. Unfortunately, we had some weather move in and it sidelined us before we could finish, but the junk is not going anywhere. Come to think of it, that is the main problem. It can be dealt with later.

My most pressing concern was to get some new fence built where I winter the calves. My grand plan had been to build two pens, or to build one new pen and recondition the pen we use to feed calves in. Both projects were easy, flat ground with few rocks or other obstacles. They should have been a piece of cake to build, or at least they were in my mind.