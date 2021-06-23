Together time is not always romantic

Jennifer and I have been married over 25 years and I have learned a little bit about having a happy marriage during that time. Jennifer would tell you that I have learned very little, but she keeps trying to train me. I guess it is a good thing she is stubborn and has not given up yet.
During the past quarter of a century, I have seen articles and watched experts talk about the secrets of a happy marriage and most talk about the importance of time spent together. Obviously, they were not married to a farmer or rancher.
This past week started off with a neighbor calling Jennifer to tell her that we had cows in his corn. He called Jennifer because I was out cutting thistles and did not hear my phone ring. In fact, I did not hear his call or Jennifer’s and I kept on blissfully cutting thistles until I returned back to the side-by-side and saw that I had multiple calls and texts. By the time I caught up with the situation, Jennifer had left work and was headed home.
I found the cows next to the timber and started them back home without too much trouble. That was when I discovered the timber as a full-on jungle, and it was really hot and really humid. To top it off I had no cell phone reception. The cows, being hot and tired, kept making laps in the timber and going back to a deeper swimming hole. To make a long story short, Jennifer went home to change clothes while the neighbor finally found me in the creek. At this point, this fat guy was wet, sweaty, tired and done.
My great neighbor and I managed to head most of the cows off at the pass and guide them back home – all but seven who had other ideas. Jennifer and I continued to work on the hold-outs until she had to return to work for a meeting early that afternoon. That evening she returned with younger help who were in better shape, and the last of the cows were returned to their rightful spot.
In the meantime, Jennifer managed to get a raging case of poison ivy around her ankle and the tops of her feet. That was marriage bonding session No. 1 for the week.
Later that week I was baling rye hay and plugged the baler up. It was not just a normal plug; it was the pickup reel, and it was plugged up tight. This required laying under the baler and pulling the rye out one handful or even one stalk at a time. Jennifer was hauling hay off of the field to help me get things ready so I could plant another crop in it. She saw me working on the baler and after about 15 minutes she took pity on me and came over to see what was going on.
I guess I must have looked pretty bad because she got down under the baler with me and began the slow, agonizing process of pulling the hay out of the pickup reel. I at least had the good forethought to have pulled the baler up under a tree for some shade. And unlike earlier in the week, the humidity was only oppressive and there was a breeze. It was still not a fun job, but there we were, side by side, bonding over a plugged-up baler and stringy rye.
That was when Jennifer looked at me in between bouts of scratching at the poison ivy with dirt and hay on her face and she said something that I will never forget. To paraphrase, it was something along the line of, “I love you, but bonding with you is not much fun.” I had to admit it, she was right, I did not even like bonding with myself at that very moment. Marriage bonding moment No. 2 for the week was now over.
These two couple moments did not even come close to the quality time that is working cattle or shearing sheep. That is when you really find out how strong your marriage is. I know we are not much different from many farm and ranch couples out there. Jennifer works a 40-plus-hour-a-week job in town to come home and work that many hours at night and on the weekends. Did I mention her vacation? Recently one of her co-workers asked her if she enjoyed the week she took of the first of May. That was when Jennifer explained that her vacation was working cows and getting them to grass. It was not very relaxing.
While time spent bonding with me is not very much fun, it does remind me of how lucky I am to have married someone who has the same goals and vision that I do. While it may not be fun, romantic or relaxing, our time spent together does bring us closer together – even if closer together means underneath the baler. I am not sure why, but it seems to have worked for at least 25 years. For that I am grateful and blessed.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.