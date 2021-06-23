Together time is not always romantic

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jennifer and I have been married over 25 years and I have learned a little bit about having a happy marriage during that time. Jennifer would tell you that I have learned very little, but she keeps trying to train me. I guess it is a good thing she is stubborn and has not given up yet.

During the past quarter of a century, I have seen articles and watched experts talk about the secrets of a happy marriage and most talk about the importance of time spent together. Obviously, they were not married to a farmer or rancher.

This past week started off with a neighbor calling Jennifer to tell her that we had cows in his corn. He called Jennifer because I was out cutting thistles and did not hear my phone ring. In fact, I did not hear his call or Jennifer’s and I kept on blissfully cutting thistles until I returned back to the side-by-side and saw that I had multiple calls and texts. By the time I caught up with the situation, Jennifer had left work and was headed home.

I found the cows next to the timber and started them back home without too much trouble. That was when I discovered the timber as a full-on jungle, and it was really hot and really humid. To top it off I had no cell phone reception. The cows, being hot and tired, kept making laps in the timber and going back to a deeper swimming hole. To make a long story short, Jennifer went home to change clothes while the neighbor finally found me in the creek. At this point, this fat guy was wet, sweaty, tired and done.

My great neighbor and I managed to head most of the cows off at the pass and guide them back home – all but seven who had other ideas. Jennifer and I continued to work on the hold-outs until she had to return to work for a meeting early that afternoon. That evening she returned with younger help who were in better shape, and the last of the cows were returned to their rightful spot.