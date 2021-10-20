Two smart heifers

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It is that time of the year when I do not feel fully comfortable until I have driven past the last group of cows and made sure they are in. I cannot be the only one who has that little feeling of dread every morning when I start out from home and make my way around each bunch of cows. I will say that the feeling of relief is surprisingly good on those mornings when I do find everything where they are supposed to be – rare but good.

Here lately that has been the case – well, except for two black heifers. I will give them one thing: they are predictable and consistent. For the past five or six mornings I have gone on my routine route and found them out grazing on a brome field a fair bit from where they are supposed to be. They are still on our property, just not in the right place.

The first time I thought it was an anomaly and I deployed the dog from great distance. Roo did her thing, and all I saw were tails and dust as she chased them back in. This was quick and effective but not necessarily helpful. I did not see who the offending heifers were or where they got out, and the hole in the fence was not apparent.

Before we go any farther, let me set the scene. I have fenced the cattle into a native meadow but I left the exterior fence around the Sudan and brome for this very reason. It holds the perimeter, but I also have to open a gate and follow a trail to get back to where the cows are getting back in. By the time I navigate it, they are back and chewing their cud. It should not have been hard to figure out who they were except that roughly half of the herd is black and they did an excellent job of blending in once they were back in the pasture.