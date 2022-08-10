Voters must speak up to slow green movement, curb inflation

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There is nothing so uncommon as common sense. Boy, does that hold true these days.

Just a warning, I am going to start out on a rant with this column. Sometimes you just have to let it all out because keeping it in causes too much tension.

My bachelor's degree was in agricultural economics, so I understand economics as well as anyone, or at least I used to think I understood it. What I have learned recently is that nothing makes a lot of sense and nothing can easily be predicted.

Yesterday I had a reporter from the Reutter’s news agency call me for an interview. He is a reporter that I have talked to several times over the years, and he wanted to know how the cost of feed was affecting my operation.

I told him it doesn’t take a degree in economics to understand that if the price of inputs goes up substantially and the price you receive does not increase, that it is not good. I told him that the price of feed has gone up a great deal in the last year to 18 months, in spite of trying to reformulate to drive the cost down. We had thin margins to begin with, and suddenly those margins are gone or in the red.

He then asked me if I was going to pass those input cost increases along in the price of my cattle and sheep. I laughed for a while and then I realized that he was serious. I told him that ag producers were price takers not price makers and we got what the market dictated we could get.

He asked why we didn’t go to the elevator and tell them that we now had to have this price for our soybeans. I again explained to him that it didn’t work that way. The elevator manager would probably look at us like we were on drugs, most likely laugh in our face and once again tell us what the price was.

He then asked me about my lamb. It is true that I sell directly to the consumer with my lamb, and I do have a bit more freedom. But I have learned that there is a limit to what you can charge if you want to sell your product. It can’t be much more than the consumer can buy it for at the grocery store. During pandemic we had a little more freedom, but the consumer’s memory has faded. More importantly, their checkbooks are squeezed by the same inflation we are fighting, too.

Then I pointed out to him that the price increases in feed are a direct result of the inflation and supply chain issues that are plaguing our economy as a whole. More directly, most of our problems are tied to the price of oil. Don’t get me wrong, I want to preserve our environment and I do everything in my power to protect our air, water and soil, but the people behind the green movement have lost their minds and especially their hold on reality. Look into green energy. Let’s work on making it practical. But right now, this minute, it is not.

I told him that we need to wake up before the radical green movement people push us down the road too far. We cannot quit fossil fuels cold turkey, nor should we. We are smart enough that when the time is right and technology is developed, we will make the change ourselves. We do not need to be told how to save the planet by those who have never been in the real world and who fly around on private jets.

I am sure that he did not expect that kind of rant, but I also thought it was important that he tell the story of how things really are.

Folks, we all need to be standing on our soapboxes and telling the world that our food supply is in jeopardy. Sure, the nut in Russia does not make it any better, but the true threat to our food supply is the green movement. We all need to make our stand and let our fellow citizens know. If you don’t believe me, take a look at what has happened in Sri Lanka.

I am sorry for the rant, but I feel like we are hitting a critical point in history. I don’t mean to be all gloom and doom because I do have hope, but the time for action is now. We must stand up and make our voices heard, and we can do that in November. We can make a statement that we don’t like the path we are on, and I have every confidence that we will. I do think that these times and this period in history are as dire as we have ever seen, however I am just as confident that we will rise up and meet the challenge.