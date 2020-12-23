We can be proud that ag plays a key role in Christmas story

Here we are the week of Christmas, all be it a much different week of Christmas than most of us are used to.
COVID-19 has taken many things from us but I hope you will not let it take the joy and meaning out of Christmas. No amount of social distancing, mask wearing or any of the other bad side effects of this awful pandemic should strip the joy and wonder that is the Christmas season.
I think it is a time for all of us to get back to the basics of Christmas and its meaning.
The most basic form of Christmas is the manger scene and the story of the first Christmas. Let us not forget that Christ came into this world in a humble stable, cradled in a manger with all the sights, sounds and, most importantly, smells that accompany livestock.
I do not know about your barn but none of mine would be a place I would want any child born into much less the child who was sent to save us all. Yet, I take a lot of pride in the fact that God sent his son into a livestock barn. In fact, I am humbled and proud of the role that agriculture played in the Christmas story.
I hope that stable of Jesus’s birth was at least one of the more up and coming, modern stables for its day with new mangers. My guess is that it probably was not. It was probably patched together and needed a good cleaning. At least that is how my barns would be – lots of patches and in need of a good cleaning. The pitchfork was probably left out, hay all around and empty sacks strewn around. That is how my “stable” would look if Mary and Joseph came here tonight.
The other part of the Christmas story that I take the most pride in, is the fact that Jesus’s birth was first announced to the shepherds. I have often wondered why that is. As shepherds, we are often the bottom of the pecking order when it comes to agriculture. I get it, sheep are dumb. Most of all, they smell bad. Therefore, the shepherds often smell bad.
Right now I am thinking of what my bib overalls look and smell like. If that were all I had to wear in public, I would be shunned too.
The other thing is I think those of us in agriculture are more prone to believe in what we do not understand. We operate on faith every day. So, when a host of angels suddenly appeared to the shepherds on night watch, they probably just accepted it without any doubt. They were out in the pasture, watching those stupid sheep so that nothing happened to them and none of them ran off when – bam – angels appeared, and the world was suddenly illuminated.
Then when they were told that the new king was born and lying in a manger in a stable, they did not even blink. In fact, they were probably relieved. They were dressed for the occasion. No one would notice their shabby, smelly appearance. They would fit right in at the stable.
That is when the incredible thing happened, they left their flock and did as they were told. They left their entire financial holdings with the threat that the sheep might run off or be eaten, and they traveled to see Jesus without hesitation. I do not know if anyone else in the world would have done that.
Best of all, the lowly shepherds reached the new king before the upper crust, muckity mucks. Our forefathers in agriculture were the first ones to greet baby Jesus. That is something we should be very proud of.
When God does something important, he tells the farmers and ranchers first. I think that says something about our importance in his eyes.
All fun aside, I do think that we should remember the bare, plain, essence of the Christmas story this year. It is not about Santa Claus, glitter, lights and presents.
Christmas is about the birth of our savior in a plain, smelly old barn and being greeted by shepherds in their working clothes, fresh out of the pasture. There was nothing fancy, glitzy or with large crowds, just a simple stable with the sounds of farm animals, the smells of the barn and a cool chill in the air.
Christmas at its core is about Jesus coming to save us and God using a stable and shepherds to tell the story.
I hope you will have that stable moment and be a shepherd this Christmas. Be kind to those around you. Be humble in all you do, because you do not know who the shepherds are in this world. Often those with the least really have the most, and that is never more evident than at Christmas.
So, this week set aside all the troubles and worries this year has brought you and remember the miracle of the humble manger and the shepherds who witnessed it.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.