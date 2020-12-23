We can be proud that ag plays a key role in Christmas story

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Here we are the week of Christmas, all be it a much different week of Christmas than most of us are used to.

COVID-19 has taken many things from us but I hope you will not let it take the joy and meaning out of Christmas. No amount of social distancing, mask wearing or any of the other bad side effects of this awful pandemic should strip the joy and wonder that is the Christmas season.

I think it is a time for all of us to get back to the basics of Christmas and its meaning.

The most basic form of Christmas is the manger scene and the story of the first Christmas. Let us not forget that Christ came into this world in a humble stable, cradled in a manger with all the sights, sounds and, most importantly, smells that accompany livestock.

I do not know about your barn but none of mine would be a place I would want any child born into much less the child who was sent to save us all. Yet, I take a lot of pride in the fact that God sent his son into a livestock barn. In fact, I am humbled and proud of the role that agriculture played in the Christmas story.

I hope that stable of Jesus’s birth was at least one of the more up and coming, modern stables for its day with new mangers. My guess is that it probably was not. It was probably patched together and needed a good cleaning. At least that is how my barns would be – lots of patches and in need of a good cleaning. The pitchfork was probably left out, hay all around and empty sacks strewn around. That is how my “stable” would look if Mary and Joseph came here tonight.