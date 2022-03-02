When the weather takes a bitter turn

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This morning was one of those days when the meteorologist says because of the dangerous wind chill that we should limit our time outside. I know he is talking to all the other people out there in the world and not those of us with livestock – and particularly not those of us in the middle of welcoming new babies into this world.

This morning that was a world of bitter cold temperatures and a sharp north wind. I would very much like to limit my exposure, but that just isn’t going to happen.

This was one of those mornings when I sat in the breezeway putting my chore clothes on, trying to prepare myself mentally for what was coming.

I put on all of my chore clothes and then some. I figured it was a lot like getting ready to do a spacewalk. When I finally got all my layers put on, I felt a little like the Michelin Man, and I really hoped that I didn’t fall over because I was going to have a tough time getting back up.

It was so cold that I even resorted to putting on the extra heavy winter gloves I have – the ones I don’t like because you can’t grip anything with them. But they are better than frost bite.

I opened the door, and immediately the icy wind slapped me in the face. It was 70 degrees two days ago and I did morning chores in a sweatshirt.

There is nothing better than Midwestern weather.

I waddled my way down to the sheep to check them and give them grain. Lambing is wrapping up, but we still have a few ewes to go. The ewes seemed oblivious to the cold but then again, they have a thick wool coat.