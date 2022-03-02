When the weather takes a bitter turn

This morning was one of those days when the meteorologist says because of the dangerous wind chill that we should limit our time outside. I know he is talking to all the other people out there in the world and not those of us with livestock – and particularly not those of us in the middle of welcoming new babies into this world.
This morning that was a world of bitter cold temperatures and a sharp north wind. I would very much like to limit my exposure, but that just isn’t going to happen.
This was one of those mornings when I sat in the breezeway putting my chore clothes on, trying to prepare myself mentally for what was coming.
I put on all of my chore clothes and then some. I figured it was a lot like getting ready to do a spacewalk. When I finally got all my layers put on, I felt a little like the Michelin Man, and I really hoped that I didn’t fall over because I was going to have a tough time getting back up.
It was so cold that I even resorted to putting on the extra heavy winter gloves I have – the ones I don’t like because you can’t grip anything with them. But they are better than frost bite.
I opened the door, and immediately the icy wind slapped me in the face. It was 70 degrees two days ago and I did morning chores in a sweatshirt.
There is nothing better than Midwestern weather.
I waddled my way down to the sheep to check them and give them grain. Lambing is wrapping up, but we still have a few ewes to go. The ewes seemed oblivious to the cold but then again, they have a thick wool coat.
I fed the ewes in the maternity pen. That was when I saw one hanging back in the shed. Upon a quick check I could see two feet protruding from the back and knew she was in the process of lambing.
I have a rule that was handed down to me, and that is if you can see feet on a ewe in labor, you pull the lamb. That was exactly what I did, and it was about the easiest pull I have ever had. The ewe was a first timer, and the lamb was big. I called that a win right away.
As soon as the lamb was out, the ewe jumped up and sprinted over to the feed bunk. So much for motherly instinct. Since it was 4 actual degrees and somewhere between minus 10 and 20 degrees windchill, I decided to immediately take the lamb to the barn to get it in the straw and under a heat lamp. I could deal with the ewe later, after the feed was gone.
I got the lamb dried off and under the heat lamp and started back down after the ewe. I had already decided that the heavy winter gloves weren’t so bad. My gloves and coat were covered with afterbirth, but I was dry and somewhat warm. When I got back to the pen, the ewe was alternating between licking the feed bunk dry and looking for her lamb. Neither of these activities made it possible for her to see the open gate.
A good dog is worth its weight in Alpo, and that was no exception this morning. Roo was able to help me separate the ewe and four of her closest friends and get them in the alley. She then helped me herd them up to the catch pen next to the lambing barn. The ewe was sorted off and in the lambing barn with relative ease. That was a good thing because my coat and gloves were now frozen solid.
Thinking that I was rather good, I paired the ewe with her lamb and watched. She was walking up and down the pen calling for her baby, who was calling back. Every once in a while, she would stop and sniff her baby and then go back to calling for it and looking for it over the fence.
I thought they needed some alone time, so I went on to doing other chores. When I finished, I went to check on them and the ewe greeted me at the door. At that moment I made the executive decision that I needed to check cows and I scooped the lamb up and took it into the house to keep it warm. Once it was warm and dry and had some colostrum, I could deal with the stupid ewe.
As I sit here and write, I can hear it bawling in the utility room and wandering around. No doubt it is practicing all of its bodily functions, too. But I will gladly clean up after a healthy lamb when the weather is like this.
As I think about the prospect of going back out, the words of the meteorologist warning us to limit our exposure are still ringing in my head. Yes, I will probably limit my exposure to eight, maybe 12 hours or so. Do you think that is what he meant?
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.