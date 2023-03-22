Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On every farm or ranch there are times when no matter how right you do things, they don’t go well. These times are very frustrating and often the norm for me.

Then, there are times like last Thursday when you don’t make good decisions and things still come out in your favor. While the outcome was good, I still did not feel particularly good about my decisions.

Last Thursday, one of the bull sales I frequent most years was scheduled. I really wanted to go to the sale. The food is good, I see many friends, but most importantly, the cattle are excellent. I had already bought one more bull than I needed but I did have room for some more heifers, and there were several on the sale. It was a 1 p.m. start for the sale, so I had plenty time to get chores done and be there in time to look at the cattle and eat a leisurely lunch.

Chores went as expected until I started checking cows. I checked the heifer pen first and noticed that 112 was off by herself and uncomfortable. No other signs of active calving, so I left her and decided to return in an hour or so. The final group of cows had no new babies, but I did find one sick with a respiratory ailment. I had two choices of treatments available to me and I decided to consult with my vet to see which one was the proper treatment. Knowing that he was extremely busy I chose to text him my question.

I finished chores and looked at my phone, and I had not gotten an answer. I knew it was not fair to expect one yet, but I wanted to make it to the sale, so I chose the treatment I thought was best. I caught the calf, doctored it and said a quick prayer. If I can catch a week-old calf, it is really sick. I watched it for a second and went to check the heifer. About that time my vet texted me and recommended the other treatment. On a normal day I would have waited for his text, but I was in a hurry to get to the sale.

I found the heifer showing obvious signs of labor but still no signs that said I should be worried, but I had that nagging feeling in my gut. In spite of my better judgement, I decided to go to the sale.

I was already late so looking at the cattle was not going to be an option. Do you really think I am someone who would skip lunch? I got there in time to eat and settle in for the sale. The cattle were excellent, but I knew that going in. This also meant the heifers were well out of my range and I was only a spectator.

My mind kept going back to my sick calf and heifer in labor. I probably should have stayed home.

The sale went a little longer than I had expected, and I got home an hour later than I thought I would. I rushed out to check my heifer. To my horror she was in trouble. The feet and nose were out, tongue was swollen and she needed help.

I started her toward the catch pen. I got her in without much trouble and into a small pen. The one good thing about hand feeding your replacements and selecting for disposition is that if things do go wrong, they are easier to manage.

I managed to get the chains on the calf’s feet and started to pull. Thankfully, the heifer stood the whole time I was pulling, and I ended up on the ground, hoping she did not go over backward. With a good deal of huffing and puffing the calf came out suddenly in my lap.

I sat up and we looked at each other. The calf didn’t know what happened and I was surprised and thrilled that it was blinking its eyes. I cleaned its airways and moved it to a dry spot. The heifer eyed both of us with a great deal of suspicion and contempt. I eased my way out of the pen wondering if I had a bucket calf and happy that I had to worry about that.

I decided to give them some alone time and check on my sick calf. I found the calf with the rest of the herd. It wasn’t any better, but it wasn’t any worse and I was taking the fact that it was still alive as a good sign.

I went back to the new mother and her calf to find the calf standing up and the heifer licking her off. I decided that was another win. The next morning, I went to let out the newest pair and found my calf much healthier. I guess it’s like Grandma used to tell me, even a blind pig finds an acorn once in a while. Or in my case once in a while things work out right, in spite of me.