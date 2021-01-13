Winter hits with a ‘thud’

Christmas and New Years are in the books, the holiday season is officially over, and we are into the doldrums of winter.
I kind of dread this time of the year, there is so much build up starting with Thanksgiving through the Christmas season and then – thud – winter and January. Do not get me wrong, there are parts of January I look forward to. We start lambing season, and if it is going well that is something to look forward to. But let’s face it, January in the farming and ranching world is pretty blah.
For one thing, the weather is usually cold, gray and boring. I know we have years where it is sunny and warm in January, but those are the exception. Most of the time January and February are just cold and yuck.
Everything takes twice as long to do when it is cold. Things freeze up, and as I get older one of those things is me. I used to never mind the cold and now it seems like my fingers and toes are automatically cold. I am turning into a wimp – or as some would say, more of a wimp.
I know the daylight is supposed to be getting longer but it sure does not feel like it until March. Most mornings I wait until daylight to go out and start chores. One of the things I promised myself when I started farming full time was that I would try to do chores in the daylight. For many years I was forced to do all or part in the dark so I could get to my day job on time. That has always been one of the things I disliked the most. I like to be able to see my animals when I feed them. With a few exceptions, on most mornings and evenings I make sure it is light outside when I feed my critters.
Yes, we are lambing and that at least gives me some excitement. Like I said, this is only good when things are going well. When it comes to lambing, that is maybe 50% of the time. Do not get me wrong, when it goes bad that can be exciting too – but not in a good way.
As much as I look forward to lambing, it adds to the grind. Getting up for night checks and going out early in the morning starts to wear you down quick.
You might think I am whining and I probably am. I prefer to call it venting or maybe therapy without the costly price tag. I know I should appreciate what I have – and I do. I am lucky. I cannot think of anything I want to do more. I do not know why it seems like such a grind.
Maybe it is all the festivity and fun of the holiday season. Glitz and sparkle are replaced by mud and dark skies. It could be that I am coming off a sugar rush and the crash is harsh. (On a related note, I have decided that this will finally be my time to get in shape. Maybe that is why things seem so mundane.)
I guess it is just human nature. We are barely into January, and spring seems a long way off. In March, it can be just as bad or worse, but April is just around the corner. I also like what I am doing. I like feeding my sheep and cattle. I like lambing and calving season, but it does get monotonous. Many times, I feel like the old Duncan Donuts ad where the baker meets himself coming and going. I swear that will happen some morning at the 5:30 lamb check.
When it is all said and done, in the end this will all pass. The seasons change, and that is what I like about living here in the Midwest. We have seasons and change, and that keeps things from becoming routine and dull. These couple of weeks or months are just something we must push through, and it will all pass. It is just hard to come down from the high of Christmas and New Year’s to the everyday mundane of January.
I will quit my complaining because I know it will not get me anywhere and no one wants to hear it. What is more, I enjoy what I do – even the everyday grind of it – because I have lived on the other side and even the worst, muddy, cold, nasty, gray day beats any day in an office. I have been there done that.
Now hand me my heavy coat, overalls and my winter hat. I have a regularly scheduled lamb check to attend to.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.