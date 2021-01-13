Winter hits with a ‘thud’

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Christmas and New Years are in the books, the holiday season is officially over, and we are into the doldrums of winter.

I kind of dread this time of the year, there is so much build up starting with Thanksgiving through the Christmas season and then – thud – winter and January. Do not get me wrong, there are parts of January I look forward to. We start lambing season, and if it is going well that is something to look forward to. But let’s face it, January in the farming and ranching world is pretty blah.

For one thing, the weather is usually cold, gray and boring. I know we have years where it is sunny and warm in January, but those are the exception. Most of the time January and February are just cold and yuck.

Everything takes twice as long to do when it is cold. Things freeze up, and as I get older one of those things is me. I used to never mind the cold and now it seems like my fingers and toes are automatically cold. I am turning into a wimp – or as some would say, more of a wimp.

I know the daylight is supposed to be getting longer but it sure does not feel like it until March. Most mornings I wait until daylight to go out and start chores. One of the things I promised myself when I started farming full time was that I would try to do chores in the daylight. For many years I was forced to do all or part in the dark so I could get to my day job on time. That has always been one of the things I disliked the most. I like to be able to see my animals when I feed them. With a few exceptions, on most mornings and evenings I make sure it is light outside when I feed my critters.