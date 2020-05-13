This is a disclaimer: what I am about to write about will probably make some people unhappy, maybe even mad at me. Please understand that I don’t want anyone mad at me and I would be more than willing to have a discussion about this topic as long as you agree to do your homework and look at both sides of the issue and all of the information available about it. Arguments should not be made based on emotion or just one side of the issue presented. This is also just my opinion, so take it for what it is worth and nothing more. In the end, I want to have a healthy debate and remain friends, but in the right time and place, and that is what the following is about.
We are living in the most unusual, extraordinary circumstances I have ever seen in my lifetime, and I would guess most of you can say the same thing. These times are unlike any we have ever dealt with, and that is not a statement about how we are dealing with them currently. All I am saying is, it is a set of circumstances like we have never seen, and I hope we will never see again. I hope life will go back to normal, but I fear it may not.
Many unexpected consequences from this pandemic have surfaced. The one that hits home to most of us is the disruption of the food supply chain for meat. Many grocery store chains are limiting the amount of meat that can be purchased to discourage hoarding the available supply. Many experts have said the gap in the supply chain will get worse and supplies will dwindle in the upcoming weeks. Many of us have never seen bare grocery store shelves, and it has unnerved many consumers.
That is where I want to have my say. We have the consumer’s attention, and this is not the time to air dirty laundry or make political statements. I have seen plenty of chatter about bringing back COOL (country of origin labeling) and taking shots at the packers, and this is not the time to do it. Do not get me wrong, I think both are discussions and debates we need to have. I welcome the chance for talking about them, but not now. Right now, all we are doing is undermining the sudden understanding of how important agriculture is and placing seeds of doubt about our product in the consumer’s mind. This is not the time or place for that.
Please, if you are one making those arguments, look at the facts and find some non-biased information. What we are facing right now is a labor shortage in the packing industry. It’s industry-wide, not something that’s affecting just the large packers. If they do not have the labor and if they must space employees that are working to acceptable social distances, it will cause a major snag in the production chain. The price gaps are caused by the break in the supply chain due to the pandemic and measures put in place due to it. It is pure and simple economics. It should not be exploited by anyone for political gain.
Again, I do think some of these debates should be had after this pandemic is over. The debate I think that we should have right now is how the measures surrounding COVID-19 are being handled. We are scaring away our consumer base and pushing changes that may have unintended consequences. Those will haunt us for much longer.
None of these decisions should be made hastily. I read that Impossible Meats, a plant-based meat substitute, is adding more grocery stores to its list in response to the limited supply of meat. Again, I say we are causing fear and doubt in the very people we rely on — consumers.
All of this may have some good. I am seeing an increase in consumers wanting to buy directly from producers, and I think that is good if it is done the right way. I have sold directly for several years and I think I provide a higher quality product. It also gives me a chance to interact directly with my customer.
If you are thinking of entering this market, go for it. I hope it works for you. But buying directly from the producer is not the answer for all of us. The truth, in my opinion, is that we need the current system for the beef, sheep, goat, pork and poultry industries to survive and for us to produce all the protein the consumer demands. If we tear it completely down without carefully thought-through solutions, we are all in trouble.
Unintended consequences can be disastrous. We should all understand that by now. I am not saying that those of you who have championed those causes are wrong, but what I am saying is that this is a time that all of us in the supply chain should be working together to get through this crisis. Once it’s behind us, we can look at the system.
Again, this is just my two cents and is worth exactly what you paid for it. Just something to think about.