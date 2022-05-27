Helping the environment one tree (and balloon) at a time

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I was informed on social media last week to stop acting like an 80-year-old. I was on my soap box – surprisingly there are just a few topics that get me wound up – I know that may be hard to believe. There are two inanimate objects in life I despise – net wrap and balloons.

I had found my fifth balloon in the pasture for the week. This one was in a shrub patch around 10 feet away from a newborn. I yanked it out of the shrubs and stuck it in the compartment on my ATV before the newbie could figure out if the bright shiny object tasted like chicken.

So let’s talk balloons.

The first rubber balloon was made in England in 1824 for laboratory use. Fast forward to 1907 and rubber balloons started to be manufactured in the US. It wasn’t until the 1970s that the foil balloon came along.

In the 90’s there was legislation proposed in a couple of states that would ‘pop’ the balloon industry – and to try and deal with the ‘well-intended but I’ll-conceived’ laws The Balloon Council was formed. Interesting fact, the council was founded by the owner of Pioneer Balloon Company, a Wichita, Kansas based business founded in the early 1900’s. Since the Balloon Council was started, it has spent millions of dollars lobbying against legislation and environmentalists that feel balloons are polluting the environment and killing animals.

In 2012, a study was released that said over 30 percent of ingested debris amongst sea turtles was – you guessed it – balloons.

With all the graduation parties and weddings that are occurring every week right now, we can do better.

Latex balloons ‘should’ degrade with time. Foil balloons do not, but they can also be reused. If you absolutely cannot live without them, pop the suckers and keep them in your own trash.

I may not make friends with this statement, but if you are attending a Husker football game and your game experience won’t be the same without a balloon, instead of releasing it maybe have a giant balloon popping party instead.

As for the foil ones – repurpose them. Turn them into a prom dress (it worked for duct tape) or make a rug out of them. I don’t care but please keep them out of my pastures.

Instead of celebrating with a balloon release, how about planting a tree instead? Speaking of trees, we are on the tail end of planting 2,500 right now. I love trees, but when this project is done if I don’t see another tree for at least a year I’ll be okay. We have planted trees off and on over the years, but I don’t think we’ve tackled a planting project quite like this one. We’ve tried to break the project up so everyone just doesn’t hate life, but holy cow!

We finally did rent a fabric layer to help lay the over 12,000 feet of fabric, but decided not to rent a tree planter because that’s what interns are for right? Well, and one hard-headed female that decided she would dig all of the holes by hand for the little twigs. In case anyone wanted to know what it’s like to tag and do cattle work for a couple hours then dig 472 holes with the posthole diggers in dry sand, it beats a gym membership – and that may be the only nice thing I have to say about that.

We are all hopefully that a couple will survive and provide all those great things that trees provide. And if nothing else, maybe their branches will at least capture some runaway balloons.

