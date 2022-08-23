A different perspective on ranch life

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Good afternoon from London, England. Well, I actually think it’s morning back home in Nebraska. Though at this point, after getting up in the middle of the night to finish packing to drive to Denver and catch a flight and now being seven hours ahead of Mountain Time, I really can’t even tell you my name.

The purpose of the trip is a Nebraska trade mission to England and Ireland.

There are a number of agriculture and business groups represented and multiple meetings going on all the time to promote Nebraska and USA products. In all honesty, I tried not to even think about the mission until the last possible minute. Things at the ranch had me so bogged down, and I didn’t want to stress myself out even more.

Along with the meetings and tours the other big highlight will be attending the Nebraska game in Dublin where the Huskers will take on Northwestern in football. The trade mission concludes with the game, but I will stay a couple extra days to meet up with the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association, along with the Meat Group. I’ll have a chance to get out in the countryside and tour operations, meet with cattle producers and even look through a packing plant.

This time of the year is a challenge to get away, and this week was no different. I ran down to the wire with thoughts of cancelling and focusing on ranch work. The guilt eats me up. On the other end, I know how beneficial these missions are not only to us, but beef producers throughout the country.

Hopefully we can continue to build on relationships with England and continue to push more of our excellent ranch raised beef into the country.

Fall calving should be starting around the time I return home. The cows are currently north of Lakeside on some lease ground. I will be calving them out there, and hopefully all will go smooth. It feels like I just finished calving, so I’m not for sure how excited I am to start again. But usually fall calving is a different ballgame since there aren’t as many.

I have a lady here from Switzerland with a program called Farmstay. It gives others the opportunity to come stay in the U.S., for instance, in her case for seven weeks. Guestslearn about a different environment and country that they may not be very familiar with.

Since she was the only intern at the time, I thought she might find it a little more enjoyable if she had a roommate. I moved her into my house. It’s refreshing to see things from a different point of view sometimes. The last two weeks the Boss Man and I have been getting the biggest kick out of Sandra learning about life ranch.

If you start thinking about all of the little things a rancher has to know that someone else might not, you can see how it can get very overwhelming. I think the thing I appreciate the most is that we take things for granted – sometimes even the simple things liking knowing how to open a mineral bag. That’s not even throwing in the millions of other things that we do in a day that we take for granted.

It’s refreshing to continue to teach others about the ranch and ranch life. Though there are some days I wish I had someone that knew it all so I could turn over some big jobs right away. But then I think about how much we’d miss out on while teaching and how rewarding it can be when someone learns something for the first time.