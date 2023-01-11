A good ranch dog is one of the best things in life

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Well, the Boss Man and our new pup Pippy have become best buds, and the little one has settled in really well to ranch life. She’s already getting accustomed to regular baths which I feel is a ranch dog must.

Dad has taught her to eat cow manure which I really questioned as to why we needed to start that right up front, but sometimes it’s just better to roll my eyes and walk away.

The addition of the pipsqueak got me thinking about some of the past ranch dogs this week. We rarely grew up having more than two of them running around at a time, but in all honesty I was struggling to find something to write about and if I wrote about pushing snow one more time, I might start to say what I really am thinking.

The first one I remember was Badger. Badger was my grandparents’ blue heeler.

I don’t recall much about him except he was old. When I was four, on a hot summer day, I happened to get my face just a little too close to a cranky Badger. A lovely trip to the ER and over 40 stitches later, I was not a Badger fan. A couple of the facial scars are still visible to this day. I had a dermatologist ask once if I wanted them worked on, and my reply was, “Absolutely not! They add character!”

The Boss Man’s Wife had a Boston terrier around that same time named Kelly. Somehow Kelly had gotten run over by the John Deere guy, and had a bum hip that required some kind of prescription to help with bladder control. I vaguely recall the Boss Man commenting multiple times on the drops in the house on the ceramic tile, which surprisingly remained after the dog passed and in a really odd pattern between the coffee pot and the Boss Man’s office.

Brandy was a red heeler that my brother claimed quickly. Brandy was one of the better dogs growing up and old age finally caught up with her and she unfortunately got run over by an extended family member.

When he passed, in true rancher sentimental fashion, Brandy was wrapped and buried in one of the brothers’ handmade baby blankets. We had a special ceremony and cried our eyes out.

We cried more when Brandy was dug up by coyotes and had to be reburied, and reburied again…and I don’t remember how many times, but rocks started to get involved.

That summer we found a baby blanket piece over a mile away. It was not funny at the time, but for some reason is absolutely hilarious today.

Now Maggie was “special.” She evidently had caught her tail in a doorway as a puppy and the decision was made to amputate it. For some unknown reason, amputating the tail crossed a couple wires in the brain and that poor dog could not handle a loud noise, a vehicle starting, an ATV pulling out of the yard, the list goes on.

The noise would occur and she’d go racing across the yard to jump up and grab the side of a tractor tire, or hang from the bottom of the shop door. Or once you’d pull an ATV out of the shop, you would hear this strange muffled noise and it would be that dumb dog with her head all the way up under the ATV trying to bite at the exhaust. She was the Boss Man’s Wife’s favorite, so the rest of us tolerated her, but good heavens.

Then there were the corgis, Nikki and Emma. Nikki was found by a local couple abandoned in a snow drift and they knew I had been talking about a corgi for mom. Initially, Emma was a gift to my brother. She lived with him in Omaha for a couple weeks before my brother determined she was aiming her poop directly at him.

It was then decided that she needed to go back out to the ranch. Emma became the Boss Man’s right hand and for many years they were inseparable.

Now, for years and years, I asked for my own dog. It never happened until I had been home from college for a while and ended up bringing home a mutt from a pet store in Rapid City.

Jazz was my pride and joy and for 12 years we went everywhere together. The sting out of bringing her to the ranch was overshadowed by the fact I was stock car racing that same day. Boss Man’s Wife was upset enough about that set of circumstances that the new puppy was almost overlooked.

For the last four years I’ve been writing about the antics of the Holy Terror, also known as Jemma. They just don’t make them better, and I’m very blessed to have found her.

At the end of the day, there are not many companions that have been more important than those great dogs. Our lives have been so much better because of them. Well…most of them. That hanging on the shop door was beyond annoying.