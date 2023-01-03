A new addition for the new year

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Welcome to 2023, I think. All the days here seem to be running together as one big wintery bliss.

Christmas Day, I headed out around 3 in the morning to Comanche, Texas. I have an aunt and uncle there that I hadn’t seen in a couple years. They invited me for Christmas, and they had gone to pick up a new addition to the family that was waiting at their house. I hung out Sunday night and some of Monday before starting the 14-hour trek home with the new addition in hand.

I feel a lot of guilt at times for leaving the Boss Man to go on a quick trip. He’s incredibly understanding when it’s for the betterment of the industry such as speaking engagements or educational travel, but trying to tell someone that you are leaving after two weeks of crap weather to make a 14-hour drive to celebrate Christmas, that you will be there less than 24 hours before making the turn home is a tough sell.

I’ve gotten smarter over the years and if I add, ‘well, I’m going to stop and see a friend,’ he doesn’t ask any questions.

I got home around noon Tuesday and was able to catch up on some things before the Boss Man finished feeding. I had a plan in place for this surprise addition.

When the Boss Man pulled into the yard with the tractor and feeder, I was ready to greet him. I said, “We need to visit,” and went into the office to sit down. I say “we need to visit” a lot of times. Usually it’s related to ranch work, but he always is just a little leery. Sometimes I may have a complaint or an issue that I want to get off my chest. Usually it’s not directed at him, but he’s always the one that listens to my rants.

I started with “the Boss Man’s Wife said you weren’t very thrilled with me being gone the last couple of days.” He started to say he was just grumpy – not at me, but at the weather. I said, “I can understand, but you need to realize that I have to have some kind of social life, right?”

I then proceeded to tell him how he was going to be upset with me and what I had to tell him, and I know it probably isn’t what he wanted to hear, but things needed to change around here. Then I gave him a folder that was full of puppy information and pedigrees.

In typical Boss Man fashion, he looked through the folder, took a couple of minutes, then said: “You got me a dog?” He then proceeded to change the topic to catch me up on a couple ranch items that needed my attention.

We left the shop and walked across the yard to his house where a little pipsqueak of a puppy ran out the back door to greet him. It was pretty much love at first sight (and I’m going to say that with the hope that this is one of the articles he doesn’t read).

My brother and family showed up the following day (they had gone in on the puppy, also) to celebrate Christmas. The weather the previous week was miserable enough we told them to stay home and come a week later. That evening we had a puppy naming event and we narrowed it down for the Boss Man to choose between Pieper and Pippy. He decided that Pippy for the blue merle mini Aussie was the perfect fit.

Pippy has been a welcome addition. She is already getting accustomed to going everywhere with the Boss Man and won’t leave his side. I was worried about what the Holy Terror was going to think. She’s been the lone dog on the totem pole around here, but she’s adjusted well and already looks forward to seeing the little one every morning in the shop where they run circles, roll each other on the shop floor, and then both have to end up getting baths.

I’ve had to search for a missing boot or glove a couple of times already and for some reason the boot jack in the mud room has become the toy of choice. House breaking is going reasonably well, and Pippy’s cuteness and personality takes the sting right out of getting irritated with her.

Meanwhile, I think I’ve long been forgiven for being gone on Christmas, and also the yarn of a story I concocted when I returned home. Sometimes it’s just better to beg for forgiveness than ask for permission and maybe throw a little bit extra into the mix.

With that, I hope everyone has a blessed and amazing 2023!