A new job on the mower

Hopefully, everyone had a safe and happy Fourth of July, and no one is missing any digits this week. It was a hot one here. The countryside continues to burn up and with every tiny little storm cloud that goes overhead you pause and hope for a couple drops of rain. The one good thing about lack of rain, is it does make decent haying weather for what hay there is.

It was an interesting weekend. The interns headed out Thursday night for a long weekend, and I headed to a roping event Friday. I’m still at the chauffeur and horse trader level, as those years off of horseback from my jaw surgery and roping off of an ATV set me behind. OK, and truth be told, I don’t want to enter something competitive unless I know I’m in a position that I can win. (Just for a clarification, that’s not a participation ribbon mentality, it’s an “I embarrass myself enough as it is - no reason to do something unless there’s a pretty good chance I’m practiced enough that I won’t make an idiot of myself” mentality.)

Saturday morning the Boss Man and I wrapped up some down hay and then I headed over to help some neighbors move some hay equipment and ended up finding myself cutting hay on an International 460 with a single sickle mower bar. Now, I’ve run a lot of equipment in my life - everything from swathers to balers to combines. That is the first time I have ever run a sickle bar.

It’s been a hot minute since the learning days of raking on a JD 3020 when I was in grade school, and it didn’t take long for me to realize a couple of things. The first is that I understand why every individual from that generation that I know of has to ask me “what?” when I’m talking to them. The second is for a multitasker like myself, I really had to focus on the job at hand.