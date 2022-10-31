A vacation from the ranch but not from livestock

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’m heading home from a quick jaunt overseas. I had the opportunity to take a five-day vacation and decided to jump on it.

I have been traveling quite a bit this year. Almost all of it has been industry related, so to attempt a trip not focused on anything dealing with beef, cattle or ranch work sounded like a decent idea.

I flew out Monday evening from Denver via D.C. to Dublin. The plane was under half full and was literally filled with the happiest crew I had been around. It was like Disneyland with wings.

It was very enjoyable when the crew would stop and visit, laugh and joke, and one attempted to keep smuggling me whiskey shooters. I had a feeling they were going to be very disappointed when they found the stash of full bottles that had accumulated in the seat pocket.

The landing in Ireland was one of the hardest hitting landings I have yet to experience. One crew member responded over the intercom “ouch!” followed by the head stewardess who said: “If you happened to have missed that landing, we have arrived in Dublin.”

Not to be outdone, the captain got on the intercom and responded with, “in response to that landing, I want everyone to note that we are 15 minutes early.” Needless to say, all the cabin deplaned still chuckling, albeit a little sore.

I had only a couple hours in Ireland before I had to get back to the airport to catch a flight to the east coast of Spain. A good friend set up a tour of Karlswood, an equestrian show jumping farm owned by a multiple Olympian. Horses lived in better facilities then the majority of humans do, and were catered to at every beck and call.

I might have been in a little over my head when I got a little held up with the “salt” stall, equivalent to human salt rooms or salt caves. Of course I had to send the Boss Man a video of the tack room complete with chandelier. I told him I found what I want my tack room remodel project to look like. His response was the chandelier might be overkill. Well, I was thinking No. 9 wire and electrical tape.

The next two and a half days were in Olivia, Spain at the Mediterranean Equestrian Tour watching show jumpers. The people were fascinating and from all walks of life, from the groomers to the billion dollar international owners. There was no doubt about their passion. Every conversation revolved around horses, much like in the show cattle industry, just with a couple more zeroes.

Every continent was represented. Being able to meet people from all over the world, minus Antarctica, was incredibly interesting.

The last day was spent back outside of Dublin in my “area.” I spent the morning walking health checks on confinement feeders, showing the Irish how we doctor pinkeye in the U.S. and attending a sale barn (mart) where two rings ran simultaneously, one for bulls and one for heifers. Prices were on a per head basis as one animal at a time would go through the ring. Buyers had no buyer numbers, as all were well-known. The yards were all covered, all concrete with small pens while the parking lot was filled with 8-12 foot bumper pull trailers hooked to cars, SUVs and even tractors.

With the European Union ban on growth promoters, the cattle that brought the most money seemed to have a level of muscling not found in Nebraska – also due to our focus on calving ease. The prices were soft that day, in comparison to what cattle had been bringing. Every calf came through the ring with even its sire and dam breeds listed on the screen, along with birthdate, how many owners, if it could be exported, if TB tested, the date the test occurred, and other items of interest to the potential buyer.

As much as I was determined to have a vacation away from livestock, it didn’t seem to happen. But education is never a bad thing.