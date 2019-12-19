Greetings from Charleston! I’m on official break for a couple more days before I return back to the wet and wild of western Nebraska.
The crew implanted embryos last Wednesday. It was one of the smoothest implants that we have had to date. We were able to get all our client’s embryos in along with those that I purchased. The SenseHub program worked like a charm, and by utilizing the data, we saved at least an hour-plus of running cattle through the AI box. I even made it home before dark, which was a first on an implant day.
Now this is where it gets a little bleary. For some reason, I can’t just decide to pack a bag and leave on vacation. Nope. A vacation comes down the pipeline, and at least a week or more out, I decide to get caught up on everything I’ve put off the last year or two.
Computer work gets done, vehicles and house get scrubbed, even the office closet was torn apart and reorganized. Oh, and there was no way I was going to be gone for a couple of days without all — and I mean all — of my Christmas lights up, and tree decorated. Then I can’t forget about the livestock and having everything, and everyone, organized between rations, corn stalks, deliveries and anything in between. I’m literally so exhausted by the time I step onto the plane I can barely function, and for once it’s not because of the “feel good flying” pills.
Wednesday evening, after getting home and unhooking the trailer, cleaning and scrubbing the inside of the pickup, and trying to get not only paperwork caught up but bills in the mail, I finally gave up around 10 and crashed. The following morning, I was awake a little before 3 to try and fit a week’s work of clothes in a carry-on (piece of cake as this is not my first rodeo), and get on the road by 4 to drive the 6 hours to Lincoln to the Nebraska Power Farming Show.
This is where I want to hold up for a minute in my storytelling. The last couple of years, I’ve been asked to come down to the Midwest Messenger booth at the Power Farming Show for a “meet and greet.” I’ve met readers throughout events that I’ve attended across the states, and I love receiving emails and snail letters, as long as they aren’t gripey. The emails, I will always try and reply to; the snail mail, I want to apologize as my handwriting is so bad, I usually don’t write back as stick figures and finger-paint aren’t probably “proper” writing technique.
I did not know what to expect at a “meet and greet.” I was definitely not expecting a line, and for the two hours I was there, I don’t think I’ve talked that much in the last month alone. I want to say thank you. Thank you to all who brought a story to tell. Thank you to all who share their readings with their spouse or family member. Most importantly, thank you all for being the reason that I’ll struggle through an hour of writing a week because your words make me a better person.
There are so many amazing people in our state and the surrounding areas that are part of the Messenger readership, and I can’t tell you how truly blessed I was to meet some of you. You put a smile on my face that day and every day since then. I was moved to tears with some of the stories, and there was a time or two I laughed harder than I have in months. So, thank you.
On my final note on that, if the coffee crew that meets at the Qwik Trip in Utica have not paid Bill his $20 yet, you guys need to do that or else I may show up and no one is leaving until he is paid.
I was able to spend about an extra hour at the Power Farming Show before I headed back west, this time taking Interstate 80 toward Denver. I pulled over west of Fort Morgan for the evening, after putting over 800 miles on for the day, grabbed a couple hours of sleep, and had a 2:30 wakeup call to get on the road so I could fly out of DIA at 5:30.
I reached Simpsonville, North Carolina midafternoon and met up with a great friend who had flown in from Nevada a couple days earlier. We stayed there for two nights and then made the trip to Charleston before we will figure out the next stop on the roadmap prior to flying home. We are both organized individuals in normal day-to-day situations, and there is not one thing on this trip that has been planned prior to a week out. It’s been very enjoyable so far, and I’m sure the next couple of days will be even greater.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Neb. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.