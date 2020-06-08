The protests made it to Alliance, Nebraska this last week. The new intern and I had run to the North Place to help the Business Partner with GNRH shots on the June recips, and we saw them on the street corner when we made our way back through town.
I recognized several individuals that were protesting and had no concerns about the protests turning violent like they have in some other areas. It still made me uncomfortable, which I guess means that the protest was successful.
I don’t know what to think right now.
I was raised by pretty incredible parents that focused on color only if it was concerning cattle. We would travel quite a bit growing up and my brother and I were exposed to places and people that not everyone had the opportunity to experience. Looking back, I guess we were never taught to see color. Instead, we were taught that there are “good” people and there are “bad” people.
That mindset progressed with time to include that for every action, there is a consequence. I think those of us involved in agriculture understand that better than some. If you sleep through a midnight heavy check and a calf dies, that’s action and consequence. If you forget to shut the gate and the cows get out, that’s action and consequence. If you spray dicamba and do not follow the label — well, you see where this is going. The same holds true if you break, or have broken the law and something happens, action-consequence.
Now there is a difference in the levels of consequences. With some actions, consequences are not as severe. If you left the gate open and the cows get out, the cows graze for a couple of minutes, you get the cows back in — no big deal. Other times you leave the gate open, cows get out, the cows go on the highway. A family of four hits the cows, and only two survive.
I know there are going to be those out there who say that you are comparing human life and property to a cow, and no, I’m not. I’m just trying to say that for every level of action, there may be a consequence that may overshadow, under-shadow or equal the level of action. It does not matter what race, gender or political party you are affiliated with, action equals consequence.
I was reading a social media post the other day that talked about how agriculturists are doing a better job of getting rid of the stigma against mental health, and how we need to work on becoming better at recognizing racism.
For me personally, it is not a racism issue. What happened in Minnesota should not have happened. It made no difference to me what color of skin anyone that was involved had. The protests should not have turned violent, property should not have been destroyed, and people should not have been injured — once again, no matter what color of skin that you have. Yes, there are racism issues in this country that we need to understand. There are also gender equality issues and political party differences that we need to understand.
I do think that there are some in rural America that, by every definition, are racist. I don’t think it’s as common as some think. I think it’s more of a lack of understanding of why people take the time out of their day to stand on a street corner holding a sign when there are cattle to move, crops to check and hay to bale. As an industry, I think we have become focused on our own operations, our own lifestyles, our own families and our own markets, and we forget or may not be aware that there are others in the world who are struggling.
Is there an easy answer?
I think there can be. We need to be aware of what we are teaching our children. Hard work, pride in what you have and what you do, and how you treat others can usually push inequality aside. It doesn’t stop when children move out. I’m sure that many families right now are finding that out as their sons’ and daughters’ photos are broadcast over social media, destroying property, painting graffiti or interacting with law enforcement.
I don’t know personally if these protests are effective or dividing this country more, but I do know that if we treat each other with kindness, voice constructively when we see injustice, pray a little more, and be negative a little less, maybe we will make it through this wiser. I think it’s worth a shot anyway.