After Christmas glut, it’s back to work in the cold

Two words: food coma. It was bad. It was so bad that I said “heck with any New Year’s resolution on getting into shape.” Instead, Jesus’s birthday seemed like a great day to start.
On Christmas Eve day we celebrated with friends and neighbors, complete with a white elephant gift exchange where I ended up with three, yes three, sockets. The good news is that one is a 1/2, which around this operation always seems to be missing. If the gift included a 10 mm it might have been the best Christmas gift ever.
Christmas morning, I hosted brunch at my house. My cooking is not epic, but minus a couple pumpkin rolls that ended up as pumpkin mush bars, everything was edible.
The evening before I had made a beef enchilada soup for the first time. I got the recipe off the beef-itswhatsfordinner.com website. It was a hit, and I’m definitely keeping that recipe in my repertoire.
After brunch we all loaded the vehicles and headed east to Omaha for Christmas with the brother and his family. We got there early evening and proceeded to not only stuff our faces once again but have a great gift exchange.
I struggled with gift ideas this year for my niece and nephew. In talking with my brother, he told me that my nephew was having an animal phase. Now, my nephew is not a typical 5 year old. Last time he came out to the ranch, he was counting in Korean. He was putting puzzles together by the time he was 2, and his vocabulary more than rivals mine.
For Christmas the Boss Man and I had received the “Photo Ark Wonders” by Joel Sartore. In keeping with that theme, I bought one of Joel’s books to gift my nephew. Thinking they might be a little much for a 5 year old, I thought I’d add to the pot and put $1 bills in the pages.
I was sorely mistaken. In the process of collecting the dollar bills, he stopped flipping through the pages and exclaimed: “That’s a pangolin!”
When I was 5, I was eating dirt.
I headed back to the ranch mid-morning Sunday to get home in time to do chores. Yep, it was a 30-hour trip with 12 of it driving, but it was worth it.
The calves have been getting fed with the mixer on the pivot. This year I’m using a ration of ground hay, DDG, corn silage and beet pulp. The pea ration I used last year worked well, but with the price of peas this year more than three times what I paid last year, it was down to getting creative again.
Once the Boss Man gets home from Omaha, we’ll get the calves sorted up and into the background lot. In typical ranch fashion, it is looking like a high of 27 degrees is coming for that work day.
Also, on the agenda this week is moving the large group of cornstalk cows to a different field. It doesn’t look like there is an easy route to take them, so we’re going to spend hopefully just one day this week hauling them.
It’s a short haul, but I’m sure there will be an issue or two along the way. Last time I trucked, they had graded the road I was on and the trailer ended up with a couple of flat tires. I was not impressed, especially when I dropped the pot off at a local tire dealer. I went to pick it up the next morning and for one of the tires they were supposed to fix, they had put a new tire on but just happened to forget to put the valve core in it. I can’t make that up.
With the New Year just around the corner, there are a lot of new and exciting changes that are happening here on the ranch. I’ve definitely felt scattered the last couple of years, but finally feel that things are starting to come together, and they are “making sense” – which is even better.
Hopefully 2022 will be an amazing year for many. Though someone did remind me that 2022 is “2020 too” – which better not be the case.
Happy New Year!
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.