After Christmas glut, it’s back to work in the cold

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Two words: food coma. It was bad. It was so bad that I said “heck with any New Year’s resolution on getting into shape.” Instead, Jesus’s birthday seemed like a great day to start.

On Christmas Eve day we celebrated with friends and neighbors, complete with a white elephant gift exchange where I ended up with three, yes three, sockets. The good news is that one is a 1/2, which around this operation always seems to be missing. If the gift included a 10 mm it might have been the best Christmas gift ever.

Christmas morning, I hosted brunch at my house. My cooking is not epic, but minus a couple pumpkin rolls that ended up as pumpkin mush bars, everything was edible.

The evening before I had made a beef enchilada soup for the first time. I got the recipe off the beef-itswhatsfordinner.com website. It was a hit, and I’m definitely keeping that recipe in my repertoire.

After brunch we all loaded the vehicles and headed east to Omaha for Christmas with the brother and his family. We got there early evening and proceeded to not only stuff our faces once again but have a great gift exchange.

I struggled with gift ideas this year for my niece and nephew. In talking with my brother, he told me that my nephew was having an animal phase. Now, my nephew is not a typical 5 year old. Last time he came out to the ranch, he was counting in Korean. He was putting puzzles together by the time he was 2, and his vocabulary more than rivals mine.