It’s hard to believe it’s already June, then there is another part of me that feels like 2020 has been the longest year that I have ever lived through. Considering I made it through 2019, that is saying something!
Calving is starting to wind down. The cows started the beginning of May, and we moved through it incredibly fast. It’s probably a good thing, considering my ATV had a little incident last week.
I was having a pretty intense day — one of those where I had about 20 things on the agenda while realistically I knew I was going to be able to get about only 10 of those done between sunrise to sunset. I had pulled up to the shop after doing some pairing out and the Boss Man said that the neighbor had called to tell us the gate between the Sitz cows and our replacement heifers had been knocked down on the new lease ground.
With the schedule I was on, I jumped my trusty four-wheeled steed onto the trailer and zoomed out of the yard. Now, I preach to whomever to make sure and gate the ATVs when they are on the trailer. Our parking brakes on some of the “ponies” seem to be a little inconsistent at best, and we can’t rely on them to hold them in place. But, of course, in all my preaching, I forgot my own words of advice.
I was speeding up Highway 250 and slowed to take the turn. Evidently the parking brake had come undone, and my steed hit the front of the trailer with a force that jarred both me and the pickup. I didn’t think much about it. It had done it a time or two before, so I kept going into the pasture to see what kind of mess I had to deal with.
I had a mess. About 40 head of yearling heifers were in with the Angus cows, and around 15 head of Angus cows and calves were in with the heifers. I open the trailer gate to unload my ATV, and it was not drivable. The force of the stop had literally destroyed the plastic back to the gas tank, and turning was not going to be an option.
In high pressure situations, influenced by the constant “coolness” of the Boss Man, I don’t get totally bent out of shape when something goes wrong — especially in situations that I have no one to blame but myself. I just adjust and come up with a new plan.
I texted Sam and asked her to load another ATV and I’d meet her on the road. Just at that time, the neighbor that had discovered the gate showed up in a four seat UTV ready to help.
It took us about an hour, but between the combination of the UTV and foot, we were able to get everything sorted up and back where it belonged. Right as we finished, Sam came down the road with the replacement UTV. I switched it and the vehicles out and headed to Chadron to drop off my trusty steed at the ATV doctor.
Moral of the story, I need to sometimes slow down a little. At the same time, it’s easy to forget to keep your cool. Stuff happens. I bet if I would have lost my cool, those bovines that I was on foot sorting in a pasture would not have been so willing to help out.
The busy week ended on an enjoyable note. Friday morning I headed out east looking like the Beverly Hillbillies. I had the beef trailer hooked up and loaded for deliveries to the eastern part of the state. Trying to preach efficiency, had four bucket calves loaded in a makeshift pallet corral in the back of the pickup. I think the only way it could have been more redneck looking is if it had some more mud on the truck and maybe a rocking chair on top.
Every delivery and gas station I stopped at on the way to Fremont, the calves would vocalize their presence. With all the windshield time I was getting, I had enough time to come up with creative come backs like “we put a new definition on fresh beef,” or “no, we are not in the veal business.”
I pulled into Fremont around 7 that evening and was able to unload the calves to an ecstatic little girl that had been impatiently waiting for them. She not only had names picked out but a custom-made feed trough ready for them.
Her laughter carried on with me the rest of the weekend. It made me once again slow down for a second (which I could have really used during the week with my ATV) and say thanks to the man upstairs for the challenging yet rewarding lifestyle.