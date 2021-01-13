America suffers from lack of trust

Holy Batman! What the heck happened this last week? I will be the first to admit if I had not stopped for lunch at the Boss Man’s house last Wednesday, Jan. 6 and just happened to turn on the news, I would have had no idea what was going on. We had spent the morning sorting calves to go into the lot, and my attention was on that and not the thousands of protestors that were in Washington, D.C.

In all honesty, having turned to around five different channels, I still had no clue what was going on.

One of my favorite movies is “White House Down.” Granted it may have something to do with Channing Tatum running around with firearms and a tank top, but that movie to me screams chaos. It was like something out of a movie when I turned to one of the news stations and the spokesperson was talking about Congress being held hostage and an unspeakable act of domestic terrorism taking place. Then the cameras spanned to the Capitol Police that were conversing outside the building with no riot gear or even helmets and I got confused.

I will never condone violence. I do not care what political affiliation one is, what color your skin is, gender, sexual orientation, etc. It makes no difference – I will not condone violence.

What is violence? I think all of us may have a little bit different definition. For me violence is intent to cause harm to body or property. For over seven months we have watched our country time after time deal with protests. Some have been peaceful. Some have not.

I was not personally involved in any of the protests. For some reason my cows don’t appreciate me being gone, and I feel there are other ways that I can be effective when I want my opinion to be known.