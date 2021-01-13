America suffers from lack of trust

Holy Batman! What the heck happened this last week? I will be the first to admit if I had not stopped for lunch at the Boss Man’s house last Wednesday, Jan. 6 and just happened to turn on the news, I would have had no idea what was going on. We had spent the morning sorting calves to go into the lot, and my attention was on that and not the thousands of protestors that were in Washington, D.C.
In all honesty, having turned to around five different channels, I still had no clue what was going on.
One of my favorite movies is “White House Down.” Granted it may have something to do with Channing Tatum running around with firearms and a tank top, but that movie to me screams chaos. It was like something out of a movie when I turned to one of the news stations and the spokesperson was talking about Congress being held hostage and an unspeakable act of domestic terrorism taking place. Then the cameras spanned to the Capitol Police that were conversing outside the building with no riot gear or even helmets and I got confused.
I will never condone violence. I do not care what political affiliation one is, what color your skin is, gender, sexual orientation, etc. It makes no difference – I will not condone violence.
What is violence? I think all of us may have a little bit different definition. For me violence is intent to cause harm to body or property. For over seven months we have watched our country time after time deal with protests. Some have been peaceful. Some have not.
I was not personally involved in any of the protests. For some reason my cows don’t appreciate me being gone, and I feel there are other ways that I can be effective when I want my opinion to be known.
I did drive by a protest on the streets of Alliance one day, and I saw the aftereffects of the protests that hit the streets of Lincoln. Otherwise, the only other thing that I have been privy to besides what I have seen on the news is the preparation by businesses in downtown Denver before the election took place.
I’m very concerned with the divide in the country. I’m sure we all have our thoughts on the cause. I for one think that when the pandemic hit and people and businesses were experiencing things that we have never seen in our lifetimes, we didn’t know how to respond. I cannot imagine living in an urban area during this time, and I especially cannot imagine being in certain industries during this time.
I’ve been asked multiple times, what has changed in my life during the pandemic? Honestly, not much.
Unless I venture off the ranch, everything is really pretty much the same here. The only noticeable difference is a lot less travel, thanks in part to the numerous Zoom meetings. (And for those wanting to know, yes, I even went out and brought a baby calf into one of those meetings.)
I’ve always been grateful for the lifestyle, and this has definitely been one of those times I’m especially grateful. I can’t imagine the mental stress of having curfews, your “normal” upended, being quarantined in enclosed spaces, or even not having the social life that some are use to. There has never been a time that I’ve been more grateful for the seclusion and all that the ranch has to offer.
What is my point? I think what I’m trying to say is that people are frustrated right now. They are frustrated with not feeling like they are being listened to. They are frustrated with not being treated like others. They are frustrated with hypocrisy and censorship. They are frustrated with changes they may have experienced because of the pandemic.
I think one of the biggest causes of all the frustrations is lack of trust.
If nothing else that the pandemic has brought out in me personally it’s that I now have a lack of trust. Everything I hear now – whether it be by mainstream media, social media, big tech, politicians, “experts” in their fields, or even acquaintances – I no longer know who to trust. I have not a clue if what I hear is true. Maybe we should all go back and reread Aesop’s fable.
I do know this, though: I’m as concerned about the next four years as I have been over the last four.
I will continue to try and present everything as truthfully as I can because I feel that we are not getting told the whole story most of the time. I will do my best to not censor others’ thoughts and opinions, even if I think they should go kick a rock.
Most importantly I’ll try to do my best to be an upstanding citizen. This is America right? Even though some days it sure doesn’t seem like it.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.