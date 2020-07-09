We got rain! Granted it was only four-tenths of an inch, but I was to the point that a rain dance was going to be on the horizon. For those that have seen me dance, it’s not a pretty thing by any means.
We are drought dry, and with a two-week forecast of temps in the 90s with significant wind and very low chance of rain, it looks like we may be in this position for a while.
If the lack of moisture was not enough, the grasshoppers have decided that our ranch is the greatest buffet that they have seen. The pastures have not seen the infestation to the extent that one of our pivots of irrigated cool season grasses has seen.
It was a rush last week to cut the little hay that was on the pivot and get it hauled off before we could get the sprayer in to kill the jerks. I’m an animal lover, but I’m O.K. if every single grasshopper over there experiences a miserable death at this point.
With succession and a new crew, haying looks a little different this year. The Boss Man, and two teammates were taking turns on the swather. Someone would switch out with the rakes while the Boss Man would bale. For the past decade, the Boss Man and I both have ran balers, but I moved to picking up bales this year, so we could have another body in the field hauling them off as soon as they were made.
We have an eight large round bale accumulator with an arm that puts all the bales into a nice straight row, or at least that’s the vision. I have not hauled bales in years, but at one time I use to be pretty handy with this piece of equipment. I could line rows up perfectly and was able to flip and load a bale from any angle, moving at a significantly high rate of speed. A lot has changed since then.
Evidently, sometime within the last decade of not hauling bales, I have lost the ability to count to eight.
On the first day of hauling, it went like this: load a bale, text message comes in, respond to text message, think I have three bales on when I’ve loaded one. Load another bale, phone call comes in, now I’m sure I have five bales on. Load three more bales on, which means I should have eight bales. Drive to feedlot to unload, somehow unload six bales.
Then, I unload on a hill, and without a full load the bales start rolling down the slope. Now my rows resemble a bag of gummy worms. I say a couple of cuss words, head out to the pivot to start another load and the same thing happens again. This time, though I get out of the tractor to count, I realize that my counting ability is even more screwed up than I thought. For not one load could I count to eight dumb bales. I finally called it quits for the night and hoped that tomorrow would be a better day.
But next day, no improvement. This time though I have Sam over raking, and so I text her to count bales on the accumulator from her vantage point. I send her a text to ask how many bales I have on realizing it might be faster to just get out of the tractor to count, but I’m old and getting up out of the not-an-air-ride tractor seat takes a lot of effort. She thinks I have six on, and I ask if there’s space on the back. Just a little, she says, which means instead of six I have seven on. Evidently we all need to have a team meeting where we sit around and watch "Sesame Street" to try and figure out this counting thing.
I finally get the bales off of the pivot. The rows are an embarrassment, I still cannot count to eight, and there was even one bale that had to be hauled in with the loader. The only positive I see at this point is that I can’t fire myself.
On that note, it’s birthday week here. My lovely adorable brother made it very well known when I went to pick up the mail today, and he had sent a birthday check. All was great until I read the memo that said for “hip replacement and Depends.” Not funny bro, not funny.