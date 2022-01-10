Brand law needs input from on-the-ground ranchers

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There’s a movement going on in Nebraska right now. The thing about movements is there are some that have good intentions. Others just set out to seek and destroy progress and try to harm people’s livelihoods.

Now a proposed change to state brand law seems to force all of us to be in the same position instead of allowing us to choose what may be best for our operation, or as a friend on social media called it “dealing with the flat earth descendants.”

Nebraska state Sen. Steve Erdman is a farmer in the 47th legislative district and Sen. Tom Brewer is retired military in the 43rd legislative district. Last I knew, neither senator owned a cow, or if they do, they evidently don’t brand it since nothing shows up on a simple search of the Nebraska Brand Committee brand book. If they decide not to brand, that is their decision, as it is not state law that you must brand livestock. Surprisingly, around 40% of the livestock in the Nebraska brand inspection area are not branded when they are sold.

Last year there was a significantly large overwrite of Nebraska brand law. LB 572 contained major reforms, including allowing the Nebraska Brand Committee to develop and adopt procedures for non-visual identification. Both senators voted in favor of that bill.

The brand committee, since the passing of the bill, has put together a working group consisting of some of the brightest and most progressive people within Nebraska’s beef industry to work on developing those procedures.