I turned off the radio and news this week when even the local radio station was telling people what to do for coronavirus prevention.
Yes, I believe that there is an issue. No, I don’t believe we should be as freaked out over it as we are. I will admit when I first started hearing the news reports, it was a little scary how fast the virus was spreading and how much hype was being made. Then when the data started to come in to contradict some of the “fear mongering media”, it painted a little bit of different picture.
I’m heading to Washington, D.C. this week for a very quick trip to represent Nebraska at the Humanities on the Hill Conference. There was an email that went out prior to talk about COVID-19 concerns. Considering that it was more probable for me to die in a car wreck getting to the airport or passing from influenza, I wasn’t going to let a virus stop me.
This past week has brought back a lot of interesting memories about a visit I had to China in 2015. I was asked to represent the beef industry for Cargill’s 150th Learning Journey. There were around 70 individuals from countries throughout the world, some I had never even heard of. We all gathered for a week in China to talk, share and educate.
I had an interesting introduction to the country. I had flown from Denver to Seattle and then to Beijing, where I got on a late night flight to the “tiny” city of Harbin (population 5.73 million). The plane seated around 140, and I was one of three females on the flight, besides the stewardesses. The majority of the plane was filled with Chinese businessmen. I had an aisle seat, and the “gentleman” sitting next to me had pretty much crawled over the top of me before I had an opportunity to stand up to let him in. The stewardesses were having some issues with him, too. He would recline his seat, they would yell at him, he wouldn’t listen, and they would lay over the top of me to physically move his seat upright.
They finally admitted defeat as the plane took off. I glanced at my seat companion, and by this time he was snoring and drooling all over the front of his tie and business jacket. I was sitting there fascinated as I literally watched a stream of drool fall from his mouth. I didn’t know if it could get to another level, but it did.
I don’t know what he had eaten that day — maybe the pit bull I had seen quartered in a marketplace freezer — but the gastric distress started and it wouldn’t stop. I was in tears. I think it was because I was laughing hysterically, but by that point it may have been that my eyes were burning so badly from the stench that they were defensively trying to prevent the onset of flatulence blindness.
During that week, I discovered a lot of the behavior I had witnessed on that plane, while more than “taboo” in the United States, was not considered abnormal behavior amongst a number of Chinese.
The trip was an amazing educational experience on food safety and handling. We toured marketplaces where all animal products were kept out on shelves, mostly unrefrigerated. The last day we even took a bicycle ride down a busy street (the closest I’ve ever felt to a suicide mission) where vendors show up and laid blue tarps on the curbs to display cuts of meat. Recently harvested animals were hanging while the blood dripped to the street curb, where trash and refuse blew onto the tarps.
But almost every Chinese person I talked was not open to the idea of purchasing American products because they were unsafe and unhealthy. Fortunately, in the last five years, some of that attitude has changed.
The highlight of the trip was a tour of Cargill’s China poultry processing facility. I have been in multiple plants, and to this day it rates as the cleanest plant I have ever been in. It was a large contrast from what I had seen on the streets.
In an opinion article by the New York Post this last week, the writer was telling about how experimental laboratory animals in Wuhan (the epicenter of COVID-19) are sometimes taken by staff from the only Level 4 microbiology lab in the country and sold on the street for food.
So, the point being, after seeing the country firsthand, none of this surprises me, and maybe we should be putting more pressure on China to clean up their act.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.