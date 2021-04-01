Coming together for a common cause

This week the Boss Man, Boss Man’s Wife and I head to the big city to get our second round of the COVID-19 vaccine. The verdict is still out for my thoughts on the vaccine, but I love to travel and if I’m a betting person, I bet it’s going to either be required for international travel or make travel a lot smoother if you have the vaccine.

I had the opportunity to go to Brazil with Rotary around 15 years ago. When I traveled there, one of the requirements was that you had to have a yellow fever vaccination. If you did not have the vaccine prior to coming into the country, you would have to get vaccinated before they allowed you through customs.

Yellow fever vaccine has an interesting story. It was developed by South African physician and virologist Max Theiler in 1937. He received a Nobel Peace Prize for his work on the vaccine. The methods that he used to develop the vaccine, including culturing in embryonated chicken eggs, is still used today. That’s why it’s a challenge for those with egg allergies to receive some vaccines.

With all of the technology that is available today, including the advancements in gene sequencing, I do believe that a vaccine can be delivered quicker than ever before. Otherwise, the verdict is still out. None of the three of us have grown extra appendages or started talking in pig Latin at this point.

Speaking of history, I started an interesting book last week called “Prairie Forge.” My go to for stress relief has always been reading and I usually try to read an hour or more in the evening before I call it a day. I’d really like to thank Midwest Messenger readers Gene and Lois for the recommendation on the book.