Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Being gone a week sure didn’t get rid of any snow. It just made it a lot harder. Hopefully we can get some of these glaciers moved with the nicer weather this week.

Everything was in great shape when we finally got back to the home place around 10 p.m. Saturday. It will take the rest of the week to get acclimated and back into the groove, but it was definitely a much needed getaway.

The Boss Man and I headed to New Orleans Monday morning bright and early for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Convention. I was coming to the convention from three different directions: serving as chairwoman of NCBA’s International Trade Committee, a member of the 2022-2023 Trailblazers Program, and then we were both present as the 2023 National Beef Quality Assurance Cow-Calf Producer of the Year. To say the schedule was a little bit overwhelming may be an understatement.

Monday evening the two of us decided to take an impromptu jazz river boat ride, and it was a great relaxing way to begin the week. Tuesday morning, I attended the binational meeting with Mexico to learn about what each country is doing to try and stay in front of animal diseases. The biggest threat, of course, is that of foot and mouth disease. The rest of the day was filled with the executive committee and regional meetings. Then we headed over to NOLA Distillery for a reception where we were able to taste test the new Cattlemen’s Drive bourbon that NOLA specifically made in celebration for NCBA’s 125th anniversary. I’m a bourbon fan, and it is definitely worth grabbing a bottle or two of this one.

Wednesday through Friday was meeting after meeting, after interview, after speaking. Most of the time I had no clue if I was coming or going, which is a great place to be in. One of the highlights was the International Trade Committee meeting that took place Thursday morning. We had a great highlight from NCBA staff over everything that is going on in D.C., along with what NCBA has been doing on an international level.

Our headline speaker was David Foote. David was just named chairman of Cattle Australia, the largest grass fed producer organization in the country. David gave an overview of the Australian beef industry and related everything they have gone through in the last decade and how it lines up with the U.S. beef industry. There are so many similarities with cow herd supply, weather events, and market upsets that it’s almost scary. After the presentation, we had a panel discussion with David, NCBA staff, and the NCBA trade attorney.

The highlight of the convention was Wilson Flying Diamond Ranch receiving the National Beef Quality Assurance Cow-Calf Producer of the Year on Friday afternoon. The Boss Man and I had been informed of the award last fall, and I gave him no choice but to attend. I say that tongue in cheek. He really needed a week away from the operation. The greatest part was joining other Nebraskans Darr Feedlot, Temme Agribusiness and Dr. Tom Noffsinger as they also received awards in feedlot, dairy and education, respectively.

The lone national winner out of the #beefstate awards was marketer award winner Fresno Livestock out of California, another father-daughter duo. I’ve traveled overseas with people from Darr and Temmes, and I remember Dr. Tom using our Daniels alleyway, so it’s always neat to see how small our industry really is. It was pretty humbling, but a great way to end an incredible week.

It takes a village, though, and we are so grateful for the team we had at home watching over things for the week. New employees Salvetti and Grace hit the ground running, and we couldn’t have left the home place in more capable hands. Also a big thanks to my brother and sister-in-law that took over the care of the Boss Man’s Wife for the week so we could be away. We couldn’t have done the trip without any of them.

After every convention I come home absolutely exhausted but so reinvigorated about the great people I met and the conversations I had. Now it’s trying to work through the projects and see what becomes of those. Thanks for all of the prayers this last week, a lot of things are up in the air right now, but sometimes God has a unique way with timing, and you just have to go with it.