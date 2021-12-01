Cows, Christmas decorations don’t mix

Still recovering from gorging too much on Thanksgiving? I know I am. I never understand the holidays, we can literally eat our body weight in food for one day only, and then it takes a week to work it back off. Either I need to work more or eat less. Does anyone else find that an oxymoron?
How many commercial cattle people do you ask if they are keeping their calves slim and trim this year? I could just see the auctioneer at the local sale barn, “Well, folks you can see their ribs right here and they are fancy, fancy.”
Try to sell yearling bulls with the same thought process that I think of when I look in the mirror, and I’d probably be out of the cattle business quicker then one could say “chicken fried steak.”
My main goal over holiday weekend was to get Christmas lights up at the humble abode. Of course, it didn’t happen. Cattle work took precedence. Between a brake issue on the cattle pot that needed to be taken care of and making the decision to haul cattle to new cornstalks on Sunday, along with working bulls and getting a handful sorted off for the fall cows, the Christmas light idea disappeared.
The fall cows had been enjoying a couple days on the hillside in front of my house. There’s a lake that separates them from the yard and enough grazing on the hillside for a couple of days to keep the pairs content until the next move.
Of course, they decided sooner than I would have liked to follow the road around the lake and take up residence in my yard. It just happened to be on Sunday when I got home in the dark from hauling load after load between cornstalk fields to find around 30 head of them bedded down. The following morning, I surveyed the damage.
By the looks of it, all 30 head had projectile diarrhea that not only covered my pristine lawn, but also the sidewalk. There were hoof prints on the deck, the fire pit had bricks knocked out, decorations were pulled out of the flower beds, and the American flags were no longer flying in the wind. Evidently, I had not realized when I purchased the flags that they were edible.
The telephone cord was pulled off the side of the house with calf teeth marks down to the wires. The solar light hanged broken on the flagpole, just the perfect visual for how I felt when I walked out the door. The only thing that kept it from looking like a college party were a couple rolls of toilet paper and a beer can or two.
Trying to find the positivity in the situation I guess my Christmas procrastination paid off. I had the yearlings do the exact same thing one year, except they decided to reorganize all my lights. They also got into a fight with the light-up deer herd, and by the looks of it, they had used the sidewalk candy canes as a weapon. They somehow even managed to pull the icicle lights off my roof as well. If you thought you had seen Scrooge before, I was at a whole other level after that ordeal.
The pairs got moved onto their next pasture, and after a couple of hours of yard cleanup maybe I’ll think about the decorating part again.
For years, the Boss Man’s Wife has talked about her Christmas tree. She had purchased a large, beautiful tree several years ago. She would put on a string of lights and enough ornaments that you might have been able to count with one hand. The rest of the Christmas decorations throughout her house were many and ornate except that poor tree.
For an early Christmas gift this year, I told her that I was going to redo her tree. With a cart from Hobby Lobby that was literally pouring over the side with new ideas for tree decorations, it took an entire evening to put together.
But I will even admit that it looks pretty amazing, and the even better news is that not one cow can get into the house to destroy it!
