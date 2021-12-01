Cows, Christmas decorations don’t mix

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Still recovering from gorging too much on Thanksgiving? I know I am. I never understand the holidays, we can literally eat our body weight in food for one day only, and then it takes a week to work it back off. Either I need to work more or eat less. Does anyone else find that an oxymoron?

How many commercial cattle people do you ask if they are keeping their calves slim and trim this year? I could just see the auctioneer at the local sale barn, “Well, folks you can see their ribs right here and they are fancy, fancy.”

Try to sell yearling bulls with the same thought process that I think of when I look in the mirror, and I’d probably be out of the cattle business quicker then one could say “chicken fried steak.”

My main goal over holiday weekend was to get Christmas lights up at the humble abode. Of course, it didn’t happen. Cattle work took precedence. Between a brake issue on the cattle pot that needed to be taken care of and making the decision to haul cattle to new cornstalks on Sunday, along with working bulls and getting a handful sorted off for the fall cows, the Christmas light idea disappeared.

The fall cows had been enjoying a couple days on the hillside in front of my house. There’s a lake that separates them from the yard and enough grazing on the hillside for a couple of days to keep the pairs content until the next move.

Of course, they decided sooner than I would have liked to follow the road around the lake and take up residence in my yard. It just happened to be on Sunday when I got home in the dark from hauling load after load between cornstalk fields to find around 30 head of them bedded down. The following morning, I surveyed the damage.