Dealing with head-to-toe muck and manure

Hard to believe that it’s November when you can be wearing a T-shirt outside and breaking a sweat.

The word around the ranch lately is “push.” I have a hip surgery coming up this week that is going to slow me up for a bit, so it’s been a mad push to try and get a lot of the fall work done before I get banned to the office for a while.

With it being three days away, there are still young cows to preg, fall pairs to work, a half section of cornstalks to fence, and a list of little projects for which I’m having to designate times. I don’t know if I’ve been this organized in my life. I literally have from 1-3:30 p.m. today to wash out trailers down on my mental calendar.

On Sunday, we got the last loads hauled to cornstalks. That put me at 14 loads in the last two weeks, which is getting a little closer to super trucker status.

On that note, I have had manure more places than I ever have had before. I don’t know what the cows have been eating but it is pure liquid. Among splashing in my hair, all over my clothes, and the other day even down the back of my neck – I’m at avoidance point at the local gas station.

I do change footwear before loading or unloading, but I have decided I need a full body of armor. I take that back – it would probably rust. I need one of those coverall onesies.

Thinking I was on to something, I started searching for them one day online. Evidently female fashion doesn’t not run to lightweight coverall onesies. The company Uline has disposable ones, which I was pretty excited about until I saw that they were unisex and one size fits all. I’m sure that would not be great. I would trip over myself and fall face first into the stuff.