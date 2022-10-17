Diet goals: More meat

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’ve been on a tangent lately. It happens occasionally, so it should really come as no surprise.

Over the last couple of months, I’ve started to follow several individuals on social media that have done or are doing a carnivore diet, and I’m in the process of slowly integrating it into my life.

Before I go any further, I am not a medical professional. I have absolutely no medical training (well, besides sewing up a prolapse or dealing with the four legged). I seem to pay an exorbitant amount to the medical professionals every year, though, whether it be chiropractic, orthopedic, physical therapy, or even once in a while my own stupidity. If you live in rural Nebraska, rural Kansas, rural South Dakota, or heck anywhere that’s pretty “out in the middle of nowhere,” finding medical personnel to cover just the “normal” issues can be a struggle.

My biggest pet peeve is setting up an appointment with a doctor that will say: “Let’s give you a prescription and see if that will help.” I want to find out what the root of the problem is, not to mask it. So that’s why lately I’ve been stuck on the whole diet thing.

The carnivore diet is simple in theory. It’s eating animal products and animal products only. There is no calorie counting, no being concerned about trimming the fat off of that beautiful ribeye. It’s eating when you are hungry and not eating if you are full. There’s a lot of focus on highly nutritious cuts such as offals, especially liver, and fat and collagen are highly encouraged to be consumed.

The whole thought process goes back to caveman days when our ancestors would eat a diet that was full of animal byproducts and rarely included any vegetables or grains until years later. There has been success in reverting to a strict carnivore diet for those that have autoimmune issues such lupus or rheumatoid arthritis. For those that want to take it a step further, there is the lion diet which is a diet of beef, water and salt.

From a rancher perspective, I love looking in on the social media groups and reading the books that are pushing these animal product diets as a healthy way to lose weight or deal with health issues. I would rather read about those success stories than the alternative proteins or vegetarian/vegan diets that seem to garner more attention than they deserve ove3r the last couple years.

The idea behind the carnivore diet is to detox. One of the books I’m reading talks about how the consumption of sugar has changed over the centuries. In the 1700s, the average person would consume around four pounds of sugar a year while the average person in the 2000s consumes around 180 pounds a year. There are over 60 names that sugar can go under on a food label, and an American will ingest around 22 teaspoons of sugar a day, most of the time without even realizing it.

Can you see it in the public?

Here’s an interesting statistic from the Centers for Disease Control. From 1999 to 2020, obesity prevalence increased from 30.5% to 41.9%. Wait what?? Holy cow!

I know I see it everywhere. How many times have I walked into a gas station and have grabbed one of those “sharable” sized candy bars? The local Bomgaars in Alliance has not carried my pant size since they have been open, but they keep adding larger and larger sizes. I went to a local Target this last week, and they have reorganized their store so the “plus size” section takes up the larger portion of the clothing section. The list just keeps going on and on.

My personal diet is a work in progress. I’m trying to convert to a carnivore diet, but like anything, it’s going to take time. Potato chips and Dairy Queen Blizzards just keep calling my name. I do great for a couple of days, and then I have a “cheat day.” Maybe that’s what helps with my sanity during the switch. But I usually feel miserable after those cheat days, so maybe there’s something there.

If you have any questions about the diet, shoot me an email. I can send you to some of the literature that I’ve found over the last couple of months. It’s interesting reading, and definitely a lot different mindset then what I’ve been seeing in the “mainstream.” Maybe that’s not a bad thing!