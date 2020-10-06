I took a pause in the ranch work this last week to head to Colorado last Thursday. We have been having a heck of a time getting our freezer storage hooked up at an acreage in Frederick, and finally decided, “to heck with it for now, let’s go get beef picked up from the plants and into a cold storage facility in Denver.”
One of the Flying Diamond Beef partners was stopping at the small plant in northeastern Colorado to pick up five head that were ready to go in our freezer trailer. Meanwhile, I was coming in from the north and stopped at Frederick. The other partner and I went down to Commerce City to pick up our Penske reefer rental.
The Boss Man’s Wife tells the story about how when she got her first driver’s license back in the day, she had to go to Denver to get in, and then her parents had her drive in Denver traffic. That’s pretty much how I felt taking this truck through the city.
I have driven a semi a time or two, but not in Denver, and definitely not through rush hour. Fortunately, I got honked at only once on the drive back to Frederick, and the vehicle really had no reason to honk.
At Frederick we were waiting on the freezer trailer to arrive and once it did, we got the beef moved over into the rental and palleted and strapped into place.
The following morning, we headed out at 4. I was driving the 24-foot rental semi and had one of the partners riding with me. Another vehicle with two others was heading over the mountain with us. Fortunately, with leaving so early we missed out on most of rush hour through the Denver and Colorado Springs area. My truck driving skills were getting a little more relaxed and I started thinking that I needed a CB name.
The mountains presented a challenge for the semi. It was definitely in no hurry to climb uphill, but we made it to Westcliffe to the processing facility a little before 8 a.m. The next big project was loading eight pallets with 40 boxes each, getting them wrapped and loaded onto the truck. We were attempting to sort product at the same time for beef that would be loaded back onto the freezer trailer for Colorado and Nebraska deliveries. With four females, we made pretty short work of it, and by 10:30 a.m., the rental was packed full of 10 pallets (including the previous stuff we had loaded) and over 15,000 pounds of Flying Diamond Beef.
Going down the 4,000 feet of elevation to get back into the Denver area was a little nerve wracking, and then of course it was timed perfectly to get into some serious Denver traffic. I think my knuckles may be permanently white for a while.
We pulled up to the cold storage facility just in time to unload. My backup job to the facility was a lot better than it had been at Westcliffe. For some reason I really have to stop and think if I back something up that does not have a trailer attached to it. I guess when you pull a trailer most of the time, your brain becomes a creature of habit.
We got the product offloaded and into storage where we can pull from it as needed. Around that time, our freezer trailer showed up and we were able to get it loaded with product for deliveries.
We got back into Frederick around 5 p.m. and started to get deliveries packaged and reloaded back onto the trailer. Each partner had deliveries to go certain directions, and I finally headed out with the freezer trailer around 7 p.m. to head back to Nebraska.
I pulled out of the shop, and the lights on the trailer flickered and went out. Long story short, an hour later I was heading north without the trailer and a whole beef in the back of my pickup that had to be delivered in Windsor.
After the beef delivery, I kept heading north because I had to be to the ranch by 7 the following morning to load out a pot of calves headed to Montana. I ended up pulling over and sleeping three different times as the day, the stress, and a head cold were telling me I was exhausted. I pulled into the yard at 6, and the trailer showed up on Sunday for an afternoon of deliveries.
While I appreciate everyone loving the direct-to-consumer concept, I will admit it is a challenge. I do not know what I would do if there weren’t a couple of us involved. It would be way too big of an undertaking for myself.
There is satisfaction though in visiting with repeat customers and hearing people talk about the product you raised. Hopefully, we will get the trailer wiring fixed this week at the ranch, and I’ll be heading east this coming weekend with more FDB deliveries – except maybe this time I won’t be sleeping in the pickup.