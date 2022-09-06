Discovering the way the Irish do beef

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If someone asked me what I appreciate the most about travel, my reply would be that I usually come home smarter than when I left.

I discovered pretty early that I’m not the type to travel to an all-inclusive and enjoy a week of drinks and pool time. Instead I would rather be out talking to the natives, taking tours, sitting in dive bars and asking as many questions as I can.

I said this week I would talk about the Irish beef industry. I was very fortunate to spend three extra days in Ireland after the governor’s U.K.-Ireland trade mission to dive deeper into the Irish beef industry. My guide for the first two days was the executive of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Association, a group similar in setup and purpose to the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. They represent a large chunk of beef and sheep producers in Ireland and help with all things policy, regulatory and educational. I had visited with the amazing Eddie Punch via email and one video conference prior, and to say that Eddie put together a stellar agenda would be an understatement.

The two days were jammed packed with farm visits, listening and learning firsthand how the Irish beef industry functions. The first stop was the Burren. The Burren is a unique geographical location on the west side of Ireland. It encompasses around 130,000 acres. The area is formed of largely limestone but has become a mecca for plant diversity – as in the possibility of 45 different species in one square meter.

I had the opportunity to join Dr. Brendan Dunford as we walked around one of the local farmer’s pastures where I was able to “geek out” at the abundance of plant life. Dr. Dunford manages the Burren Programme, which helps farmers implement new incentivized solutions to managing the uniqueness of the Burren.

With climate and global warming at the forefront of every conversation I had, there is a lot of governmental pressure being applied to have farmers improve their operations by, in my opinion, unachievable numbers. Ireland has asked farmers to cut carbon emissions by 25% by the year 2030. Programs such as those going on in the Burren are helping to achieve that, but there is still a long way to go.

After the Burren, the remainder of the next day and a half were filled with visits to a variety of farms raising a variety of cattle. The most prominent breeds were Charolais and Limousin, but there was a host of other breeds mixed in, including the Belgian Blue. The average beef herd size in Ireland is 16 head, which made for some interesting comparisons.

Every conversation covered almost the exact same topics. Growth promoter use was at the forefront. The push to reduce the carbon emissions is mostly centered on reduction in herd size instead of increasing efficiencies in the cow herd. To compare to the U.S., from 1961 to 2018 we were able to achieve reduced emissions by more than 40%, and it was done in large part to increasing efficiencies.

Without the use of growth promoters, farmers look for other opportunities to finish cattle out on a predominately grass-based system. Most finish on a silage ration, including additives such as maize or brewer’s byproducts, but gains are still in the mid-2- to low 3-pound range.

Some farmers have gotten involved in the live export market, especially with cattle such as the Belgian Blues with their double muscling. In conversations with those that bred the double muscled cattle, most if not all have to come out of the side, which was a topic where I had to work hard to control my facial expressions.

The other main topics were tuberculosis, farm inspections, regulatory issues, sustainability, animal welfare, and the one that fascinated me the most was the comparisons between the finish systems. For some reason our feedlots were perceived poorly due to the size, whereas slate floor barns with less area per animal were perceived in a more positive light.

The biggest thing for me to wrap my head around was wintering the livestock indoors all winter. With the wetness in Ireland over the winter months, the livestock can tear havoc on pastures, so the farmers barn them in the wintertime and feed a ration. I did see one progressive farm that is utilizing beet fodder to winter graze livestock, which is hopefully a practice that will continue to grow.

Around 85% of beef raised in Ireland is exported, which places it in a unique situation. I definitely proceeded with caution when talking about additional market access for U.S. beef. I was able to see some of these exports firsthand when I visited Kepak on the final day.

Kepak is one of the “big four” in Ireland. They have 11 manufacturing plants throughout the U.K. and Ireland. Most of you know that I love visiting processing plants overseas, and this visit was the sixth continent where I’ve been able to visit processing facilities. The most interesting part of the tour for me was that while in the U.S., on a plant tour you go from the cold to the hot side. In every international plant tour that I’ve taken, it has been opposite – until this tour.

I couldn’t have been more impressed with the shape of the plant and the longevity of the workers. The majority of which are Brazilian, as the Irish and Brazilian governments have agreements on workers. At the forefront was a plant manager that has been in place for around a year who did the tour and who I wished I could have hired on the spot to come join us at the ranch.

While the plant does set the prices it’s willing to pay on livestock, farmers can receive a variety of additional incentives based on everything from what time of the year the cattle are brought to the plant to quality controls. The thought is that if you do the extra work, whether it be in cattle or land management, you will make more money. It’s a policy I wish we were quicker to adopt here.

My heart was full upon returning to the U.S. I was excited to get home and continue to work on many of the great things we are doing on our operation. I was also excited to try and wrap my head around everything I had learned. Hopefully in the future I will be able to get back across the pond to continue to learn more about our fellow beef producers.