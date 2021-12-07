Do your research before taking sides

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The thermometer read a big fat zero this morning. It just seems like the perfect day to be lined up with the vet to do some cattle work.

We finally got a little bit of the white stuff on the ground, but with the cold I doubt it’s going to do a whole lot of good. I received a message this last week that moisture for November and December is sitting around 17% of normal right now.

I ran away for a little bit last week and headed east. The first stop was the Cattlemen’s College at the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Convention where I talked about traceability and genomics.

Our first group of NFT steers head to the processor this week. For those that asked when I mentioned them recently, NFT stands for “non fungible token.” Clear as mud, I’m sure.

What it means, is that each steer got a unique digital identifier based off of in this case biometric algorithms (facial recognition) assigned to it. That identifier is unique to that animal and as such it’s a way that we are proving without a shadow of a doubt that that animal is who we say it is. Individuals can purchase a “token” on these steers using dollars or cryptocurrency. If they are within the U.S., they receive the beef from that token that they purchased.

Don’t feel bad if you are still trying to figure out what the heck I’m talking about. It’s taken me months to be able to write a paragraph on it that I can comprehend.

At Cattlemen’s College, I shared some of the good and the bad of the project with a great group in Kearney. The following day, I tagged teamed with a gentlemen from the ag business side to talk to cattlemen about using interns during a round table discussion.