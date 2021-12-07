Do your research before taking sides

The thermometer read a big fat zero this morning. It just seems like the perfect day to be lined up with the vet to do some cattle work.
We finally got a little bit of the white stuff on the ground, but with the cold I doubt it’s going to do a whole lot of good. I received a message this last week that moisture for November and December is sitting around 17% of normal right now.
I ran away for a little bit last week and headed east. The first stop was the Cattlemen’s College at the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Convention where I talked about traceability and genomics.
Our first group of NFT steers head to the processor this week. For those that asked when I mentioned them recently, NFT stands for “non fungible token.” Clear as mud, I’m sure.
What it means, is that each steer got a unique digital identifier based off of in this case biometric algorithms (facial recognition) assigned to it. That identifier is unique to that animal and as such it’s a way that we are proving without a shadow of a doubt that that animal is who we say it is. Individuals can purchase a “token” on these steers using dollars or cryptocurrency. If they are within the U.S., they receive the beef from that token that they purchased.
Don’t feel bad if you are still trying to figure out what the heck I’m talking about. It’s taken me months to be able to write a paragraph on it that I can comprehend.
At Cattlemen’s College, I shared some of the good and the bad of the project with a great group in Kearney. The following day, I tagged teamed with a gentlemen from the ag business side to talk to cattlemen about using interns during a round table discussion.
There are pros and cons of any organization, and before you believe everything that you read by those that are disgruntled, I would encourage you to show up and see first-hand how these organizations work, whether it be Farm Bureau, cattlemens groups or Farmers Union. The list goes on.
If you don’t have time to show up, I recommend you do a little research before coming to an opinion on a topic. I see a lot of “fake news” infiltrating the ag industry from different sources. The first question I always ask when reading an article is “what does the author gain?” Are they trying to create division? Are they trying to promote an agenda? Are they trying to make themselves “famous” and increase their social media following?
The next thing is do some fact checking. Instead of automatically assuming the worst, use a tiny little thing called research. For the most part, research by extension and land grant universities is going to be accurate and usually does not show favoritism.
If you are reading a particular study though, look to see where the funding is coming from. The same holds true for personal opinion articles. I always take these with a grain of salt (even my own) because the truth is usually somewhere in the middle.
Let me give an example: a farm had an employee that to this day still speaks negatively about their time there. When the person was employed, there were numerous conversations between upper management about firing that employee for lack of work ethic, taking too many days off, not being a team player, lack of dependability, etc. The employee quit on their own.
From the perspective of the disgruntled employee, they want everyone to know why they quit or got fired because sometimes it’s tougher to look in the mirror and say “I goofed up.” At the same time, maybe the employer could have communicated better.
One of the big topics last week in talking about employees and internships was social media. If you do not check social media prior to hiring or hosting a new employee or intern, I’d highly recommend it. Everyone can make themselves sound good in a half hour interview, but you may find what have they been up to the last couple years might really affect an ag business or operation, and not in a positive way.
Wow. I did not mean to get on such a soap box.
After the round table, I headed over to Iowa for a wedding. On the way I was able to visit for the first time with a great gal from Canada that is part of the Canadian Cattlemen young leaders program. I agreed to be her mentor for the program, and over the next year we will have multiple calls, videos and in person meetings. I’m really excited about this program and I’m sure I’ll learn as much from my mentee as she will hopefully learn from me. Stay warm!
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.