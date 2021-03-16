Eager mother makes life difficult at calving time

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Well, we have been without power going on 10 hours as of Monday morning. I’m sure with all of the heavy snow there are probably numerous power lines down. Every highway around us is closed, but here on the ranch we are still open for business.

One of the great things I love about our industry are the messages or calls checking in when there is a storm that will hit or has hit. I wonder how many urbanites have a blizzard that hits them and the neighbor texts “hang in there, stay safe, and make sure and take care of yourself too?”

It was a beast-and not a very nice one. The rain started on Saturday. It continued on through until around 6 Sunday morning and then the snow came. The temps would have made it tolerable until someone decided, “Hey, let’s throw in some wind too.” The Weather Channel app said gust over 50 mph and I believe it.

The recipient cows are in a lot by the house and I have enough overhang barn space I could bring all of them in under cover. The natural service cows are pasture calving and don’t get that luxury. Their saving grace is that they are in one of our “hilliest” pastures and have some protection when Mother Nature gets hormonal.

Fortunately, there were only a handful of calves on Sunday (when I’m writing this) and hopefully the wind will continue to die down, as there is a lot of snow that is going to have to be moved.

All of our older cows (minus the recips in the lot) are in one group right now. As I mentioned before, the cows that were brought home from the North Place are calving now. Usually it’s not a big issue. I’ll go around the pasture once or twice a day and get everything tagged, weighed and banded as needed.