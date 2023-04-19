Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Wearing T-shirt while riding horseback bringing young cows closer to the main place seemed like a good time to write this week’s editorial. You can tell it’s been a really long winter when it’s in the 60s and all of the animals and humans are acting like it’s mid-90 out.

We got more snow last week. It rained all night the evening before and then the snow started about mid-morning. I was on the road delivering a load of heifers to central Nebraska and then onward to a Humanities Nebraska Board meeting in Lincoln.

For once trailer parking in the state capital was somewhat easy to find. I think there should be an ordinance that in the Beef State we should have beef state parking, and that means parking for stock trailers and cattle pots.

I’m running east again this week to deliver the last load of heifers and speak at UNL’s Block and Bridle meeting. I’m really betting I will not luck out two weeks in a row.

I’m just guessing, but I bet by the next time I write this, we will have our first calves on the ground. I think I’m ready for calving. We are going to try things just a little different because our hay supply is dwindling.

Last year we only calved heifers in the calving lots for two weeks before I quit sorting heavies. This year I’m going to start out pasture calving all of our heifers and see how it goes.

Since I’ve been using our own bulls on heifers the last couple of years, there’s hardly been any issues. But like everything, we will see and if we need to adjust, we will.

Earth Day is April 22. The purpose behind the day is to raise awareness of environmental issues.

We all know ag takes a lot of flack sometimes in environmental discussions, mostly by those that have never set foot on a farm or ranch. I think we have missed some of the opportunities in the past to really promote all the great things that farmers and ranchers do to conserve and protect the environment. What better day to start than on Earth Day.

We are rolling out a new product line for Flying Diamond Beef on Earth Day, which we couldn’t be more excited about. The new website will also be released this week, which is just as exciting. Head over to www.flyingdiamondbeef.com toward the end of the week to check out both new exciting projects.

What else can we do? There are so many things.

Be conscientious of items like food waste, littering, over-grazing pastures and wildlife. The list goes on and on.

Every day I attempt to walk from my house to the main place along the big valley and the lake that’s full of dozens of different species of birds. Deer running across the road and through the hills in front of me.

It’s hard to think that there are those that have never set foot here who want to control it and think they know how to do better than we do.

Earth Day is a great day to show them different.