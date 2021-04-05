Easter indulgences – sweets and swimming

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Happy Easter! I’d love to say it was a nice relaxing day surrounded by friends and family, but in all honesty it was just me on the ranch and a whole day of calving and feeding.

The Boss Man’s Wife had called the evening before to let me know that they had got me an Easter gift that was hidden in a cedar chest in their house. I stopped in after lunch, and lo and behold it was two packages of chocolate-dipped Peeps. OK, it was one package. The other one had been open and two of the Peeps removed. I questioned her about it that evening and she said she had removed two of them to send with the gift boxes to the niece and nephew. I have no clue why a third of a box of Peeps lifted by spirits up, but I laughed about it the rest of the day.

This year I had done something just a little bit different by giving up sweets for Lent. This was a hair-brained idea that had come about the day before Ash Wednesday. I am not Catholic, and have the absolute worst sweet tooth. It seemed like a set up to fail.

I have attempted to cut back on sweets before, but it usually lasts only a day or two, until the next drive by a Dairy Queen where the Blizzard sign is calling my name. I discovered that the key is heavenly pressure. I couldn’t cave when I thought God was watching.

The downside, though, is the Peeps lasted about five minutes after I found them and I realized quickly how the body feels after overindulging in something that hasn’t been touched for weeks. It was probably not one of the smartest moves I’ve made recently.