Four key lessons on the beef industry

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Nebraska Cattlemen Midyear took place last week in Fremont. The interns and I were able to make it down there for the full day of committee meetings, Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation luncheon and speakers. There are so many things going on in the cattle industry right now, and every single one of them is a concern – whether it be markets, weather, regulations or politics, the list goes on and on.

I’ve been a member of associations as long as I can remember. I’ve also worked my way up the volunteer chain on the state and national level. I have learned a lot over the years, and every lesson has made me better in how not only I share with others, but in how I can help others in the industry.

There was a great speech at Midyear from Al and Sallie Atkins as they were inducted into the Nebraska Cattlemen 2020 Hall of Fame. With all of the drama that was last year, they were able to receive their award this year. Sallie said something in her speech that I have told many over the last year time after time, and it just reiterated how important it is: “Do not ever come with a problem unless you are prepared to offer a solution.”

Let’s start off the list of “things I’ve learned in the last 20 years of volunteering” with that one.

1. “Do not ever come with a problem unless you are prepared to offer a solution.” I should add a side note on this one that it needs to be a reasonable solution that is attainable.

It is no shock to anyone if I mention markets right now. I’ve seen some really interesting comments on how to solve the challenging market situation: everything from closing down all of the processors to taking away the beef checkoff.