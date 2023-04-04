Not one April Fools joke this year. I’m definitely slacking in my old age.

If I had been on the ranch this year I’m sure it would have been a different story but instead I was traveling across the state with Jodie Mitchell, a Nuffield Scholar from Australia that was doing a quick walkabout (OK, it was a drive-about but I was trying to use all my Aussie terminology while she was here).

Jodie hails from a 2-million-acre-plus station in Australia where she specializes in early weaning, and by early it’s based off of weight instead of days. Cattle are rounded up at different times and calves are weaned under 330 pounds.

I met up with Jodie in Omaha Friday night after the Boss Man and I had returned from Lincoln and the Nebraska Hall of Agriculture Achievement Banquet. Saturday morning we started our venture across the state where the first tour stop (well, after Square Donuts) was the Crane Trust at Wood River.

I’m embarrassed to admit this is the first time I’ve been there. What an amazing place! If you have not checked it out, the visitors center is great. Not only does it have miles of hiking trails but you can even rent out cabins and book space in the blinds. The cabins are top notch, as is the main lodge that had classroom space and more. We got to see hundreds of Sandhill Cranes on fields, water and flying.

The next stop was Darr Feedyard at Cozad where we got an in-depth tour of the 2023 Beef Quality Assurance Feedyard of the Year, followed by a great tour of Ogallala Livestock. We made it to the ranch late that evening, and Sunday was spent feeding at the feedlot, touring through livestock, and grilling out some brats, ground beef and steaks, which received excellent reviews.

Monday we loaded beef for shipping and deliveries and headed to Denver, stopping to look at a bison feedyard. Tuesday morning we had a stop at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association office before Jodie flew back to Australia, via Texas. A big thank you to all that hosted us and opened their operations. It was a blast!

As I mentioned above, the Boss Man and I attended an event Friday evening in Lincoln. I was invited to join the Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement, along with nine others from throughout the state. I still do not have the right words to wrap my head around it, but I was beyond humbled.

When I think of life I wish that everyone could find their purpose. Mine is to continue to grow and change our industry, hopefully for the better. Sometimes I get so wrapped up in that thought that I forget that I’m sacrificing certain things in my personal life, but for the most part it’s always been worth it.

It takes a village, though, and I would not have been there celebrating that evening if it wasn’t for the many mentors (most of whom were at the banquet that evening) that have shown what it’s like to be a leader and be a giver.

The real credit, though, goes to the Boss Man who not only continues to teach me life lessons each and every day, but covers for me when I’m out working on that purpose. I couldn’t have done any of it without him.

Thank you to all of you, that were there that evening and had so many kind words. It was a great evening that I’ll never forget.

This week we are looking to get hit by another round of Mother Nature’s hormonal bliss. I am really wanting to get replacements sorted, so here’s hoping the hormones stay a little in check and she does not dump a raging blizzard on us.