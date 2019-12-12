Holy hectic-ness! It’s implant week here at FDG. This is our first real decent shot at fall calving, as last year we had a handful of cows that we implanted with fall embryos to give it a “test run.”
I’m discovering after trying multiple calving seasons during multiple times of the year, that our May-June herd at the Home Place is still my favorite. Sure, you may hit a storm or two, but calving in a T-shirt and then breeding in a T-shirt makes me happy. This, trying to round up cleanup bulls in single-digit windchill when I can’t feel my face, still makes me happy, but it’s more like a salad happy, not a Dairy Queen Blizzard happy.
Rounding up our embryos this year took a little more effort than some. The Business Partner started last Thursday with a trip to Gordon to Western Sires to pick up our semen tank and two clients’ Angus and Hereford embryos. She then drove to Ravenna and picked up some Red Angus embryos that I had purchased. (I’ve decided I should have a little fun with this embryo thing, too.) And she met with a new client in Kearney to transfer more black embryos.
The following day, she brought the tank to the Home Place and dropped it off. I had received an embryo shipment in from Texas from a new embryo client, but one I’ve done some cow-heifer trading with over the years. Saturday, we met another new client with Gelbvieh embryos, whom we were also able to take on a tour of the recips and show off the SenseHub program. To round out the implant day, our vet will be bringing two other sets of embryos with him.
I enjoy working with all of our clients but I will admit, the delivery I’m most excited about came on Monday. As I mentioned, I decided to have a little fun with some embryos this year. The backstory to this is that when I “took over” our Home Place cowherd this fall, one of the things I was adamant about was preg checking before we sent cows to cornstalks. In the past, we would just sort the opens off during calving time and hit a market that was not flooded with open cows. I had been hearing horror stories about the number of open cows this year because of the tough spring and the excessive amount of moisture and figured it might make more sense to see where we were at. Truth be told, since I was paying for cornstalk costs, it would save me money in both feed and trucking.
Something of interest: after we pregged this year, I started to notice more “opens” in an age group that was conceived during a time of stress, i.e. drought or excessive rainfall. It really makes you reanalyze some of the data out there about fetal programming.
Anyway, back to the topic. So I noticed there was a dozen really nice opens in the group. I jumped on them and worked out an agreement with the Boss Man to “lease to own.” My mind, unfortunately (for him anyways), seems to always be in a wheeling dealing mode. I sorted these off and hauled them up to the rest of the recips and started scrounging around for embryos to purchase.
I had embryo emails and DM’s flying in from every direction — from Akaushi to Watusi. I finally decided on not only the Red Angus embryos, but also picked up two longhorn embryos from an outfit in South Dakota. With the passing of our longhorn steer this year, I figured it was time to find another herd marker, and I can’t talk anyone else into a camel just yet.
These embryos have stirred up quite a conversation around here, as I’m really hoping at least one of them will take so we can have a naming frenzy. The matings (Top Caliber X Eggnog and Top Caliber X Haystack), have already provided a lot of laughs at potential names such as First Snockered and No Net Wrap Deluxe.
We are blessed with great clients, entrusting us with their “kids,” and hope that #implant19 will be successful for all. As soon as we round up cattle work, I got out of Dodge for a bit and headed to the Power Farm Show in Lincoln to sit at the Midwest Messenger booth. I had been asked to come to this event for a couple years now and finally made the jaunt across the state. I always enjoy meeting readers, and I promise that this introvert won’t even be “First Snockered!”
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Neb. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com